Points and Payouts: Jake Knapp, Patty Tavatanakit split $1M at Grant Thornton Invitational

After breakthrough wins on their respective circuits early in 2024, neither Jake Knapp nor Patty Tavatanakit had made much noise in the most recent months prior to arriving at the Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida, but together they excelled. The tandem posted 27-under 189 for a wire-to-wire victory in the unique competition comprised of 16 pairings of one PGA TOUR member with one LPGA member. The winning duo splits $1 million for the title.