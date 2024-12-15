Points and Payouts: Jake Knapp, Patty Tavatanakit split $1M at Grant Thornton Invitational
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
“Lean on me.”
The lyrics of the classic tune by Bill Withers don’t reference golf, but the message resonates in a team competition like the Grant Thornton Invitational.
“I’ll help you carry on.”
After breakthrough wins on their respective circuits early in 2024, neither Jake Knapp nor Patty Tavatanakit had made much noise in the most recent months prior to arriving at the Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida, but together they excelled. The tandem posted 27-under 189 for a wire-to-wire victory in the unique competition comprised of 16 pairings of one PGA TOUR member with one LPGA member. The winning duo splits $1 million for the title.
Knapp and Tavatanakit opened with a bogey-free, 14-under 58 in Friday’s Scramble. They followed with a 6-under 66 with one bogey in Saturday’s Foursomes (alternate shot), and then brought it home in Sunday’s Modified Four-ball with a bogey-free, 7-under 65.
En route to beating last year’s winning score by one score, Knapp and Tavatanakit paid off investors on board at +3300 pre-tournament to prevail. Those were the second-longest odds available at BetMGM. When Jason Day and Lydia Ko took the 2023 title, they were +1300 in the outright market. In their defense, they were +700 and finished sixth, seven strokes adrift.
Tom Kim and Jeeno Thitikul settled for second on Sunday. They were the tournament favorites at +400. Akshay Bhatia and Jennifer Kupcho (+1200) finished in third another shot back.
|Position
|Team (odds to win)
|Score
|Team earnings
|1
|Jake Knapp/Patty Tavatanakit (+3300)
|189/ -27
|$1,000,000.00
|2
|Tom Kim/Jeeno Thitikul (+400)
|190/ -26
|$560,000.00
|3
|Akshay Bhatia/Jennifer Kupcho (+1200)
|191/ -25
|$330,000.00
|4
|Corey Conners/Brooke Henderson (+750)
|192/ -24
|$250,000.00
|5
|Matthieu Pavon/Celine Boutier (+1600)
|195/ -21
|$215,000.00
|6
|Jason Day/Lydia Ko (+700)
|196/ -20
|$190,000.00
|T7
|Max Greyserman/Andrea Lee (+1600)
|197/ -19
|$175,000.00
|T7
|Cameron Young/Lauren Coughlin (+1600)
|197/ -19
|$175,000.00
|T9
|Matt Kuchar/Megan Khang (+2000)
|198/-18
|$155,000.00
|T9
|J.T. Poston/Maja Stark (+1600)
|198/ -18
|$155,000.00
|T11
|Luke List/Lilia Vu (+2000)
|199/-17
|$142,500.00
|T11
|Sahith Theegala/Allisen Corpuz (+1100)
|199/ -17
|$142,500.00
|13
|Daniel Berger/Nelly Korda (+700)
|200/ -16
|$135,000.00
|14
|Rickie Fowler/Lexi Thompson (+1200)
|203/ -13
|$130,000.00
|15
|Cameron Champ/Mel Reid (+6600)
|204/ -12
|$125,000.00
|16
|Nick Dunlap/Gabriela Ruffels (+2000)
|205/ -11
|$120,000.00
