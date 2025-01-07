Benny and the Bets: Tasty factors that might prevent a Hideki Matsuyama Hawaiian double

Now this sounds like it could be inconsequential, right? Especially since he’s already proven he can win in this city. But indulge me a little. The margins on the TOUR are razor thin and if Matsuyama is filling his tank every night with delightful delicacies, he might just be a touch slower on the course. He’s usually one to spend extra hours on the range, not looking for some delicious free-range meats. It’s enough for me to hold off on his opening odds and to decide where he stands from that point on.