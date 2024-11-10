Golfbet Recap: Austin Eckroat fires Sunday 63 to take World Wide Technology Championship title for second win of 2024

This was the beginning of the end for the chasers, as Eckroat birdied his first three holes on the inward nine. He added a birdie on No. 14 to build a massive, four-shot cushion heading to the 15th tee and was -1200 to win the tournament. It really looked like were going to get quite the horserace down the stretch between the four combatants, but it never materialized as Eckroat separated himself from the pack and nearly squeezed out every ounce of drama from the closing act.