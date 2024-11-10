Points and Payouts: Austin Eckroat earns major berths, takes home $1.2m at World Wide Technology Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
It was out there for the taking and Austin Eckroat took it.
With a field-low, 9-under 63 that included two bogeys in his final round of the World Wide Technology Championship, Eckroat prevailed by one stroke over Justin Lower and Carson Young.
Eckroat buried 11 birdies and carded respective nines of 31 and 32 on Sunday en route to a weeklong performance of 24-under 264 at El Cardonal at Diamante. His closing bogey allowed Young to have a putt for eagle to tie but the effort never threatened the hole. Lower closed with an eagle-3 at the last. It’s a career-best finish for both runners-up.
When Eckroat broke through with his first PGA TOUR title at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in early March, he was +10000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. In Los Cabos, Mexico last week, he was +3500 in the field of 120. That slotted him just outside the top 15-shortest, and that includes Cameron Young’s exit prior to the opening round. While it’s meaty value, Eckroat is the shortest of the six winners of the FedExCup Fall.
The timing of Eckroat’s victories also is terrific. His first win yielded exemptions into this year’s Masters and the PGA Championship. His second does the same only this time for the 2025 editions. For finishing inside the top 50 of the 2024 FedExCup, he already was exempt into all Signature Events. That also means that he didn’t collect any FedExCup points at El Cardonal but his bank account will reflect a fresh deposit of $1,296,000.
Both Lower and Young were +6600 to win.
Max Greyserman was the favorite at +1400, and that made sense given he recorded a trio of second-place finishes in his previous five starts. This time, he “settles” for solo fourth, two strokes adrift of Eckroat’s pace.
Erik van Rooyen was +3300 to defend the title that he also secured with a 9-under 63 a year ago. Alas, there wasn’t any mojo this time as he closed with 75 and a four-way share of 64th place among 67 who cashed.
Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|Position
|Golfer (odds to win)
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|1
|Austin Eckroat (+3500)
|264/ -24
|n/a (Top 50)
|$1,296,000.00
|T2
|Justin Lower (+6600)
|265/ -23
|245.000
|$640,800.00
|T2
|Carson Young (+6600)
|265/ -23
|245.000
|$640,800.00
|4
|Max Greyserman (+1400)
|266/ -22
|n/a (Top 50)
|$352,800.00
|5
|Joe Highsmith (+5500)
|269/ -19
|110.000
|$295,200.00
|T6
|Garrick Higgo (+25000)
|271/ -17
|83.333
|$219,600.00
|T6
|Sam Stevens (+3300)
|271/ -17
|83.333
|$219,600.00
|T6
|Wesley Bryan (+10000)
|271/ -17
|83.333
|$219,600.00
|T6
|Maverick McNealy (+2800)
|271/ -17
|83.333
|$219,600.00
|T6
|David Lipsky (+15000)
|271/ -17
|83.333
|$219,600.00
|T6
|Nico Echavarria (+5500)
|271/ -17
|83.333
|$219,600.00
|T12
|Kevin Chappell (+15000)
|272/ -16
|62.500
|$160,200.00
|T12
|Patrick Fishburn (+4500)
|272/ -16
|62.500
|$160,200.00
|T14
|Harry Hall (+2500)
|273/ -15
|52.000
|$120,600.00
|T14
|Harris English (+2800)
|273/ -15
|52.000
|$120,600.00
|T14
|Dyaln Wu (+17500)
|273/ -15
|52.000
|$120,600.00
|T14
|Ryan Gerard (+12500)
|273/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$120,600.00
|T14
|Jacob Bridgeman (+5000)
|273/ -15
|52.000
|$120,600.00
|T14
|Joel Dahmen (+10000)
|273/ -15
|52.000
|$120,600.00
|T20
|Doug Ghim (+2200)
|274/ -14
|42.000
|$84,960.00
|T20
|Beau Hossler (+2500)
|274/ -14
|42.000
|$84,960.00
|T20
|Chandler Phillips (+6000)
|274/ -14
|42.000
|$84,960.00
|T20
|Daniel Berger (+5000)
|274/ -14
|42.000
|$84,960.00
|T24
|Kevin Streelman (+12500)
|275/ -13
|33.250
|$58,680.00
|T24
|Kelly Kraft (+25000)
|275/ -13
|33.250
|$58,680.00
|T24
|Lucas Glover (+2500)
|275/ -13
|33.250
|$58,680.00
|T24
|Patrick Rodgers (+4000)
|275/ -13
|33.250
|$58,680.00
|T24
|Ryan McCormick (+30000)
|275/ -13
|33.250
|$58,680.00
|T24
|Ben Griffin (+2500)
|275/ -13
|33.250
|$58,680.00
|T30
|Sam Ryder (+15000)
|276/ -12
|22.556
|$41,320.00
|T30
|Michael Kim (+5000)
|276/ -12
|22.556
|$41,320.00
|T30
|Harry Higgs (+25000)
|276/ -12
|22.556
|$41,320.00
|T30
|Brandon Wu (+20000)
|276/ -12
|22.556
|$41,320.00
|T30
|Nick Hardy (+8000)
|276/ -12
|22.556
|$41,320.00
|T30
|Henrik Norlander (+8000)
|276/ -12
|22.556
|$41,320.00
|T30
|J.J. Spaun (+2500)
|276/ -12
|22.556
|$41,320.00
|T30
|Charley Hoffman (+6600)
|276/ -12
|22.556
|$41,320.00
|T30
|Matt Kuchar (+2800)
|276/ -12
|22.556
|$41,320.00
|T39
|Alex Smalley (+8000)
|277/ -11
|16.000
|$31,320.00
|T39
|Adam Svensson (+4500)
|277/ -11
|16.000
|$31,320.00
|T39
|Chesson Hadley (+10000)
|277/ -11
|16.000
|$31,320.00
|T42
|Tom Whitney (+25000)
|278/ -10
|13.000
|$27,000.00
|T42
|Danny Willett (+30000)
|278/ -10
|13.000
|$27,000.00
|T42
|Martin Laird (+15000)
|278/ -10
|13.000
|$27,000.00
|T45
|Josth Teater (+50000)
|279/ -9
|9.000
|$19,864.00
|T45
|Justin Suh (+6600)
|279/ -9
|9.000
|$19,864.00
|T45
|Tyson Alexander (+50000)
|279/ -9
|9.000
|$19,864.00
|T45
|Rico Hoey (+3500)
|279/ -9
|9.000
|$19,864.00
|T45
|Blaine Hale, Jr. (+50000)
|279/ -9
|9.000
|$19,864.00
|T45
|S.Y. Noh (+10000)
|279/ -9
|9.000
|$19,864.00
|T45
|Tom Hoge (+4000)
|279/ -9
|n/a (Top 50)
|$19,864.00
|T45
|Zac Blair (+15000)
|279/ -9
|9.000
|$19,864.00
|T45
|Hayden Springer (+10000)
|279/ -9
|9.000
|$19,864.00
|54
|Luke List (+6600)
|280/ -8
|6.500
|$17,064.00
|T55
|Vince Whaley (+6600)
|281/ -7
|5.900
|$16,848.00
|T55
|Nate Lashley (+5000)
|281/ -7
|5.900
|$16,848.00
|57
|Kevin Tway (+12500)
|282/ -6
|5.600
|$16,632.00
|T58
|David Skinns (+20000)
|283/ -5
|5.300
|$16,416.00
|T58
|Joseph Bramlett (+8000)
|283/ -5
|5.300
|$16,416.00
|T60
|Zach Bauchou (+15000)
|284/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$15,984.00
|T60
|Robby Shelton (+25000)
|284/ -4
|4.700
|$15,984.00
|T60
|Lanto Griffin (+9000)
|284/ -4
|4.700
|$15,984.00
|T60
|Chad Ramey (+6600)
|284/ -4
|4.700
|$15,984.00
|T64
|Aaron Baddeley (+50000)
|285/ -3
|3.900
|$15,408.00
|T64
|Erik van Rooyen (+3300)
|285/ -3
|3.900
|$15,408.00
|T64
|Taylor Montgomery (+25000)
|285/ -3
|3.900
|$15,408.00
|T64
|Ryan Brehm (+50000)
|285/ -3
|3.900
|$15,408.00
