3H AGO

Points and Payouts: Austin Eckroat earns major berths, takes home $1.2m at World Wide Technology Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    It was out there for the taking and Austin Eckroat took it.

    With a field-low, 9-under 63 that included two bogeys in his final round of the World Wide Technology Championship, Eckroat prevailed by one stroke over Justin Lower and Carson Young.

    Eckroat buried 11 birdies and carded respective nines of 31 and 32 on Sunday en route to a weeklong performance of 24-under 264 at El Cardonal at Diamante. His closing bogey allowed Young to have a putt for eagle to tie but the effort never threatened the hole. Lower closed with an eagle-3 at the last. It’s a career-best finish for both runners-up.

    When Eckroat broke through with his first PGA TOUR title at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in early March, he was +10000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. In Los Cabos, Mexico last week, he was +3500 in the field of 120. That slotted him just outside the top 15-shortest, and that includes Cameron Young’s exit prior to the opening round. While it’s meaty value, Eckroat is the shortest of the six winners of the FedExCup Fall.

    The timing of Eckroat’s victories also is terrific. His first win yielded exemptions into this year’s Masters and the PGA Championship. His second does the same only this time for the 2025 editions. For finishing inside the top 50 of the 2024 FedExCup, he already was exempt into all Signature Events. That also means that he didn’t collect any FedExCup points at El Cardonal but his bank account will reflect a fresh deposit of $1,296,000.

    Both Lower and Young were +6600 to win.

    Max Greyserman was the favorite at +1400, and that made sense given he recorded a trio of second-place finishes in his previous five starts. This time, he “settles” for solo fourth, two strokes adrift of Eckroat’s pace.

    Erik van Rooyen was +3300 to defend the title that he also secured with a 9-under 63 a year ago. Alas, there wasn’t any mojo this time as he closed with 75 and a four-way share of 64th place among 67 who cashed.

    Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    PositionGolfer (odds to win)ScoreFedExCup pointsEarnings
    1Austin Eckroat (+3500)264/ -24n/a (Top 50)$1,296,000.00
    T2Justin Lower (+6600)265/ -23245.000$640,800.00
    T2Carson Young (+6600)265/ -23245.000$640,800.00
    4Max Greyserman (+1400)266/ -22n/a (Top 50)$352,800.00
    5Joe Highsmith (+5500)269/ -19110.000$295,200.00
    T6Garrick Higgo (+25000)271/ -1783.333$219,600.00
    T6Sam Stevens (+3300)271/ -1783.333$219,600.00
    T6Wesley Bryan (+10000)271/ -1783.333$219,600.00
    T6Maverick McNealy (+2800)271/ -1783.333$219,600.00
    T6David Lipsky (+15000)271/ -1783.333$219,600.00
    T6Nico Echavarria (+5500)271/ -1783.333$219,600.00
    T12Kevin Chappell (+15000)272/ -1662.500$160,200.00
    T12Patrick Fishburn (+4500)272/ -1662.500$160,200.00
    T14Harry Hall (+2500)273/ -1552.000$120,600.00
    T14Harris English (+2800)273/ -1552.000$120,600.00
    T14Dyaln Wu (+17500)273/ -1552.000$120,600.00
    T14Ryan Gerard (+12500)273/ -15n/a (non-member)$120,600.00
    T14Jacob Bridgeman (+5000)273/ -1552.000$120,600.00
    T14Joel Dahmen (+10000)273/ -1552.000$120,600.00
    T20Doug Ghim (+2200)274/ -1442.000$84,960.00
    T20Beau Hossler (+2500)274/ -1442.000$84,960.00
    T20Chandler Phillips (+6000)274/ -1442.000$84,960.00
    T20Daniel Berger (+5000)274/ -1442.000$84,960.00
    T24Kevin Streelman (+12500)275/ -1333.250$58,680.00
    T24Kelly Kraft (+25000)275/ -1333.250$58,680.00
    T24Lucas Glover (+2500)275/ -1333.250$58,680.00
    T24Patrick Rodgers (+4000)275/ -1333.250$58,680.00
    T24Ryan McCormick (+30000)275/ -1333.250$58,680.00
    T24Ben Griffin (+2500)275/ -1333.250$58,680.00
    T30Sam Ryder (+15000)276/ -1222.556$41,320.00
    T30Michael Kim (+5000)276/ -1222.556$41,320.00
    T30Harry Higgs (+25000)276/ -1222.556$41,320.00
    T30Brandon Wu (+20000)276/ -1222.556$41,320.00
    T30Nick Hardy (+8000)276/ -1222.556$41,320.00
    T30Henrik Norlander (+8000)276/ -1222.556$41,320.00
    T30J.J. Spaun (+2500)276/ -1222.556$41,320.00
    T30Charley Hoffman (+6600)276/ -1222.556$41,320.00
    T30Matt Kuchar (+2800)276/ -1222.556$41,320.00
    T39Alex Smalley (+8000)277/ -1116.000$31,320.00
    T39Adam Svensson (+4500)277/ -1116.000$31,320.00
    T39Chesson Hadley (+10000)277/ -1116.000$31,320.00
    T42Tom Whitney (+25000)278/ -1013.000$27,000.00
    T42Danny Willett (+30000)278/ -1013.000$27,000.00
    T42Martin Laird (+15000)278/ -1013.000$27,000.00
    T45Josth Teater (+50000)279/ -99.000$19,864.00
    T45Justin Suh (+6600)279/ -99.000$19,864.00
    T45Tyson Alexander (+50000)279/ -99.000$19,864.00
    T45Rico Hoey (+3500)279/ -99.000$19,864.00
    T45Blaine Hale, Jr. (+50000)279/ -99.000$19,864.00
    T45S.Y. Noh (+10000)279/ -99.000$19,864.00
    T45Tom Hoge (+4000)279/ -9n/a (Top 50)$19,864.00
    T45Zac Blair (+15000)279/ -99.000$19,864.00
    T45Hayden Springer (+10000)279/ -99.000$19,864.00
    54Luke List (+6600)280/ -86.500$17,064.00
    T55Vince Whaley (+6600)281/ -75.900$16,848.00
    T55Nate Lashley (+5000)281/ -75.900$16,848.00
    57Kevin Tway (+12500)282/ -65.600$16,632.00
    T58David Skinns (+20000)283/ -55.300$16,416.00
    T58Joseph Bramlett (+8000)283/ -55.300$16,416.00
    T60Zach Bauchou (+15000)284/ -4n/a (non-member)$15,984.00
    T60Robby Shelton (+25000)284/ -44.700$15,984.00
    T60Lanto Griffin (+9000)284/ -44.700$15,984.00
    T60Chad Ramey (+6600)284/ -44.700$15,984.00
    T64Aaron Baddeley (+50000)285/ -33.900$15,408.00
    T64Erik van Rooyen (+3300)285/ -33.900$15,408.00
    T64Taylor Montgomery (+25000)285/ -33.900$15,408.00
    T64Ryan Brehm (+50000)285/ -33.900$15,408.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.