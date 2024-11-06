Bolton: Wager on Keith Mitchell's firepower at World Wide Technology Championship

Keith Mitchell (+300 = Top 10) … It was only a month ago when he was among four to share the lowest odds to win the Sanderson Farms, and he placed T3. At Black Desert the following week, he was the tournament favorite and missed the cut. He also missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open the week after that. So, while he’s fallen out of favor to slot T14 among those with the shortest odds to win this week in Mexico at +3300, he’s also not far removed from the form that warranted recent house protection. This tight combination over time is for us as much as the shootout is for him. His firepower all season is measured in the fact that he’s 17th on the PGA TOUR in hitting greens in regulation and 21st in converting those chances into par breakers. And while he finished just T38 while riding a roller coaster at El Cardonal at Diamante last year, it ended with the thrill of a bogey-free, 8-under 64.