Sleeper picks: World Wide Technology Championship

Tom Hoge (+350) … The only two golfers in the field with more than his four top 10s on the season are Cameron Young (six) and Max Greyserman (five), both of whom are in the Power Rankings. That duo also sits atop the market for this finish – Greyserman is +150 and Young is +200 – so the value in Hoge’s kickback is considerably more attractive even though he’s the only one among the three who advanced to the TOUR Championship. Since then, he connected for a T7 at the Procore Championship. His firepower is his calling card and he continues to pace the PGA TOUR with 66 red numbers. Expect another four in his debut at El Cardonal at Diamante.