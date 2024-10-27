Golfbet recap: Final-hole birdie lifts Nico Echavarria to ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP title

A total of 77 players were in action on Sunday at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club, but only the three players atop the leaderboard had a realistic chance to win the tournament. Echavarria started the day with a two-shot lead at 17-under, paired in the final group with Thomas and Greyserman, but no one else started the day within six shots of the lead. Echavarria started the week as a +20000 longshot in the no-cut event but teed off the final round at just +125 at BetMGM Sportsbook, with Thomas at +150 and Greyserman the longest shot of the final group at +450 as he sought his first win after consecutive runner-up finishes at the 3M Open and Wyndham Championship this summer.