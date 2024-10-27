Nicolas Echavarria staves off stars, wins ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP by one

Echavarria credited a grip change to his putter as part of his success this week. He sits 106th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting for the season but was an impressive eighth this week in the same metric. He was also second in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. Echavarria had his coach in Las Vegas who passed along a few drills to try to help him tighten up things with the flatstick, he said. Echavarria still felt like there was something missing, however, so Tuesday morning in Japan he changed his grip. Fast-forward five days and that tweak has paid off in a big way.