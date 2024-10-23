Bolton: Magic may be in air for betting favorite Xander Schauffele at ZOZO

Eric Cole (+130 = Top 20) … Yeah, this isn’t that exciting, but he demanded some attention as last year’s co-runner-up. Remember that at the time he was riding a ridiculous stretch that yielded a T2, two T3s and a fourth across five starts en route to Rookie of the Year honors. For his return, a T16 at the Sanderson Farms Championship is his only top-45 finish of the last four. He’s been much more hit-and-miss this season, but he’s still a gym rat who plays as often as he wants, so poor performances are going to be more frequent than others who don’t compete as much. He’s also among the least effective in giving himself chances to pour in par-breakers. That’s OK when par is a better score than projected this week, but it also applies more pressure not to waste opportunities. So, with no cut and his firepower, this finish is a fair expectation, and you’re still getting plus-money value.