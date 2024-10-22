Sleeper picks: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Of course, Homa needs no introduction but his odds should be much shorter on name alone. They’re not because he’s scuffled for most of the last five months. However, he knows how to win (with six PGA TOUR titles to his credit) and he’s equipped with something that he hadn’t felt in a while – success. His point at the Presidents Cup was his only of the competition but it was the last for the victorious United States squad, and he gushed about how much of a lift it was to be a part of it. Perhaps he doesn’t deserve a full unit on your card, but being on board in any capacity for a rebound in sports is as satisfying as it gets.