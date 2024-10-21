Expert Picks: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Winner: Sahith Theegala (+1800) – There is going to be a chalk winner so honestly I’m just taking the best value on the board when it comes to those chalk players. Theegala will be up in confidence after his ascension to Presidents Cup winner and has had decent results here the last two years.

Top 10: Doug Ghim (+300) – On average two players from the week prior to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP who finished in the top 10 do so again in Japan. Form travels so to speak. With that in mind, you have to think of last week’s runner-up as a likely candidate to continue his good vibes.

Longshot: Takumi Kanaya (+8000) – Coming through the ranks as a junior Kanaya was touted as the next Hideki Matsuyama. He hasn’t hit those heights yet BUT he is in the midst of a winning season on the Japan Tour, including just a few weeks ago. Talent to burn.