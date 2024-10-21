Expert Picks: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Editor’s Note: The 2024 season for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf concluded with the TOUR Championship. Stay tuned for further details on the 2025 Fantasy season, which will begin with The Sentry in January.
The FedExCup Fall continues an evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. For the eight fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, a longshot winner (priced above +5000 at BetMGM Sportsbook), a top-10 option and a head-to-head matchup.
Fantasy golf players can also gain insight into this week’s tournament from Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton, who breaks down the field in this week’s edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Oct. 22. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Sungjae Im (+1400) – Im was strong through the FedExCup Playoffs, and he was one of the lynchpins of the International Team at Royal Montreal. Frankly, he’s overdue for a win – and there’s a good chance it’ll come on a course where he has a third and T12 result among three starts.
- Top 10: Gary Woodland (+320) – The former U.S. Open champ cracked the top 10 at TPC Summerlin after a T16 finish at Sanderson Farms, and his ZOZO history includes a fifth-place showing in the inaugural edition.
- Longshot: Matt Kuchar (+6000) – Riding the hot hand with the veteran, who finished T14 last week in Las Vegas to make it four top-15 finishes in his last five starts.
- H2H (Head-to-head): Justin Thomas (+105) over Sahith Theegala – I’m surprised to see Thomas as an underdog here, given the success he has had in international no-cut events previously. Expect him to contend after missing out on the Presidents Cup.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Sahith Theegala (+1800) – There is going to be a chalk winner so honestly I’m just taking the best value on the board when it comes to those chalk players. Theegala will be up in confidence after his ascension to Presidents Cup winner and has had decent results here the last two years.
- Top 10: Doug Ghim (+300) – On average two players from the week prior to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP who finished in the top 10 do so again in Japan. Form travels so to speak. With that in mind, you have to think of last week’s runner-up as a likely candidate to continue his good vibes.
- Longshot: Takumi Kanaya (+8000) – Coming through the ranks as a junior Kanaya was touted as the next Hideki Matsuyama. He hasn’t hit those heights yet BUT he is in the midst of a winning season on the Japan Tour, including just a few weeks ago. Talent to burn.
- H2H: Min Woo Lee (+105) over Kurt Kitayama – This comes down to the fact you can get plus money in the two-horse race. Lee has a chip on his shoulder to prove himself after being benched for most of the Presidents Cup and historically International Team members play well in the months following a loss to the U.S. Team.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Justin Thomas (+2000) – I truly believe Thomas is going to have a comeback moment at some point. The evidence might point to that moment being soon. In his last 11 starts, he’s missed one cut. He clearly has a knack for this place finishing T2/T17 in his only two appearances. Limited field, chip on his shoulder from no Presidents Cup, JT is ready for his resurgence.
- Top 10: Sungjae Im (+120) – I know, this is a small return. However, if you combine the size of this field with Sungjae’s recent form (inside the Top 15 in six of his last eight events) the short odds are worth it.
- Longshot: Harry Hall (+5000) – Straight from the Benny Bets research machine; I’m looking for a player who was inside the Top 10/ Top 25 last week at Shriners. Hall meets both those criteria (T9). In his last five events, Hall has gained 1.68 strokes per round on the field. That’s fifth best among the players this week.
- H2H: Si Woo Kim (-110) over Beau Hossler – The Hossler train has to slow down at some point. This is a logical week. He is playing his fourth consecutive event, with a massive time change on short notice from Shriners.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Doug Ghim (+4000) – I’m riding the hot hand with Ghim again this week but as my outright. Narrowly missed his chance last week, Doug is ready to win.
- Top 10: Max Greyserman (+350) – Some time off is what Max needed, and now he’s ready to get back after it. Ended the season with a bang, Max is proving to be a future star.
- Longshot: Ryo Hisatsune (+8000) – I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that Hisatsune might be the second-best Japanese golfer. A boom or bust candidate with four MCs in his last six events, with the two made cuts resulting in T3 and T25. Let’s go for a boom this week in Japan.
- H2H: Min Woo Lee (+105) over Kitayama – At some point Min Woo needs to show us that he’s ready to take that next step. Kitayama has been hot but I’m expecting Min Woo’s breakout to come sooner than later
MIKE GLASSCOTT (Editorial contributor, Golfbet)
- Winner: Hideki Matsuyama (+800) – The native son, already with two wins on his ledger for 2024, is the only man in the field to hit the podium twice. More than comfortable in this part of the world, he's rested and ready to put on a show for the home fans.
- Top 10: Beau Hossler (+275) – In eight rounds at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, he's never posted a round above 70. The FedExCup Fall has produced results of P2, T11, and T23 so I'm not concerned about his form. All aboard!
- Longshot: Ryo Hisatsune (+8000) – Another course horse, the 22-year-old has cashed T6, T12, and T52 in the last three years.
- H2H: Beau Hossler (-110) v Si Woo Kim – Kim will get four rounds to knock off any rust he accumulated after the Presidents Cup, but Hossler is the man in form.
2024 PGA TOUR Fantasy Expert results
|Name
|Season rank
|Season points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|96
|14,431
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|435
|14,068
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|475
|14,034
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|786
|13,765
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,404
|12,985
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,027
|11,354
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.