Golfbet recap: Long-hitting longshot Kevin Yu earns maiden PGA TOUR win in Sanderson Farms Championship playoff

I mentioned earlier this week in our Prop Farm article, that I was on Yu pre-tournament for an outright win this week. I liked his length off the tee and how he had fared at some of the correlated courses. He finished the week ranked 19th in this field for Strokes Gained: Off the Tee. He was 24th for SG: Approach and was ninth in Greens in Regulation. What got it done, though? Putting. Yu was eighth in this field for the week in SG: Putting, despite ranking 159th on TOUR in that same category. Much like Jhonattan Vegas, who won earlier this summer at the 3M Open in Minnesota, I felt Yu really had the chops off the tee and if the putter could just get hot for a few days, he had a good shot to win. The putter did get hot, and Kevin Yu is a PGA TOUR champion.