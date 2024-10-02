Bolton: No inherent biases at The Country Club of Jackson for Sanderson Farms

Rickie Fowler (+115 = Top 40) … While this is an endorsement, that it’s not for something better speaks to limited confidence. He has seven top-40s this year and he’s obviously a notable in the field, so we still can appreciate the plus value. It’s also important to cite that, while he’s 110th in the FedExCup, he’s fully exempt through 2025 by virtue of his victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, so the only immediate pressure to perform is within the context of a personal crusade to be better than he was yesterday. Naturally, exemptions into the Signature Events and other big stops next year always are goals, but he’s in the position to take things slow for now.