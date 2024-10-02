Prop Farm: Nick Dunlap is popular bet in search of third TOUR title this year

The highest-ranked player in the OWGR in the field this week is Nick Dunlap. He came across my radar early in the week this week as potentially a good play here. In recent editions of the Sanderson Farms Championship, we have seen the bombers prevail. Dunlap ranks 34th on TOUR in Driving Distance. He was also born and raised in nearby Alabama and played golf for the University of Alabama. Players with an affinity for this region and the Bermudagrass putting surfaces have done well here in the past, including LSU Tiger Sam Burns who won here in Jackson in 2021.