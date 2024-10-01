Sleeper Picks: Sanderson Farms Championship

Brandon Wu (+125) … While you’re unlikely to include him when citing the members of the impressive class of 2019, he’s a part of it. Perhaps when he breaks through for his first PGA TOUR title, his standout career at Stanford University will regain the attention that elevated his expectations from the jump. As he navigates the tail end of his third season on TOUR, he’s going to need to get to work to improve on his position of 139th in the FedExCup. No doubt that contributes to his plus value for this finish. However, the pedigree is still with him – it always will be – so now he’s on the short list of considerations in whom it makes more sense to invest. It also doesn’t hurt that he was among the 13 players at T13 in his last start at the Procore Championship. He also placed T39 at The Country Club of Jackson in 2022.