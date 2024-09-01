Golfbet recap: Scottie Scheffler cruises to FedExCup, TOUR Championship title

Scheffler earned a $25 million payday for claiming the FedExCup, while Morikawa earned $12.5 million in second. There were a pair of weekend moments that had seven-figure impacts on the full-field payouts. Sahith Theegala’s decision to call a two-shot penalty on himself during the third round ultimately meant he finished in solo third instead of tied for second with Morikawa, a difference of $2.5 million. Additionally, Russell Henley’s pitch-in for eagle on No. 18 closed out a course-record 62 and moved him into a tie for fourth on the final leaderboard for $4.833 million. Had he only made birdie, Henley would have finished T6 and made $1.7 million less.