Golfbet recap: Scottie Scheffler cruises to FedExCup, TOUR Championship title
Written by Will Gray @GolfBet
The best player of 2024 left East Lake Golf Club with the hardware.
Scottie Scheffler wasn’t without a brief bobble in the final round of the TOUR Championship, but the world No. 1 ultimately steadied himself to remain ahead of Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and the rest of the 30-man field. His 30-under total (including FedExCup Starting Strokes) ultimately gave him a four-shot margin of victory in the chase for the FedExCup.
Scheffler’s lead ballooned to seven shots early in the round, but things got tense after a bogey on No. 7 and a tee shot into a greenside bunker on the short par-4 eighth hole. Scheffler shanked his subsequent bunker shot, leading to a bogey, and his lead was trimmed to two shots after Morikawa drained a birdie. At that point, Scheffler dipped back down to -450 to win after starting the day at a whopping -1600 price.
Round-by-round odds for Scottie Scheffler to win TOUR Championship:
- Pre-tournament (led by two): +120
- After Round 1 (led by seven): -400
- After Round 2 (led by four): -350
- After Round 3 (led by five): -1600
But Scheffler shook off the unexpected error in short order. He stuffed his tee shot on the par-3 ninth to set up a birdie, one of three birdies in a row from Nos. 9-11. By that point he was back up by five shots, and Morikawa never got closer than four the rest of the way as Scheffler played the six-hole stretch from No. 9 to No. 14 in 5-under to eventually sign for a 4-under 67 in the final round.
Scheffler started the week with a two-shot lead at 10-under because of his achievements entering the TOUR Championship, listed at +120 to win the tournament before a shot was struck at East Lake, and he led by at least four shots after each of the first three rounds. His 30-under total is a record for this event since FedExCup Starting Strokes began in 2019, although the par at East Lake changed from 70 to 71 as part of Andrew Green’s recent restoration.
Scottie Scheffler caps off record season with victory at TOUR Championship
It’s a fitting capstone for Scheffler, who becomes the first player since Tiger Woods in 2007 to win seven times on TOUR in a single season. Scheffler’s 2024 haul included seven TOUR wins, highlighted by the Masters and a successful title defense at THE PLAYERS, plus an Olympic gold medal last month in Paris.
Results for outright picks from Golfbet Experts
- Will Gray: Collin Morikawa (+2800), second
- Ben Everill: Xander Schauffele (+225), T4
- Chris Breece: Xander Schauffele (+225), T4
- Matt DelVecchio: Hideki Matsuyama (+1100), T9
- Rob Bolton: Xander Schauffele (+225), T4
- Mike Glasscott: Sungjae Im (+8000), seventh
Morikawa wasn’t able to catch Scheffler for the FedExCup, but he did shoot the low-72 hole score for the week with a 22-under 262. That was one shot better than Theegala and two better than Scheffler. Morikawa entered the week at +1600 at BetMGM to shoot the low 72-hole score, the fourth-lowest odds in the field pre-tournament.
Scheffler earned a $25 million payday for claiming the FedExCup, while Morikawa earned $12.5 million in second. There were a pair of weekend moments that had seven-figure impacts on the full-field payouts. Sahith Theegala’s decision to call a two-shot penalty on himself during the third round ultimately meant he finished in solo third instead of tied for second with Morikawa, a difference of $2.5 million. Additionally, Russell Henley’s pitch-in for eagle on No. 18 closed out a course-record 62 and moved him into a tie for fourth on the final leaderboard for $4.833 million. Had he only made birdie, Henley would have finished T6 and made $1.7 million less.
Results from Rob Bolton Golfbet Insider
- Sungjae Im, Top Asian (+333), seventh
- Sungjae Im, Top 5 Finish (+333), seventh
- Sam Burns, Top 5 Finish (+275), T12
- Tony Finau, Top 10 Finish (+110), T23
- Xander Schauffele, Top American (+188), T4
