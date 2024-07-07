Points and payouts: Davis Thompson wins $1.44M, 500 FedExCup points at John Deere Classic
Written by Rob Bolton
It doesn’t happen as often as you might think it should, but it happened on Sunday at the John Deere Classic. The 54-hole leader prevailed. And not just any 54-hole leader. It’s Davis Thompson who fulfilled the promise, both in the short and long-range.
Thompson was red-hot upon arrival, so he was fourth-shortest at BetMGM to win pre-tournament at +2200. The former top-ranked amateur in the world and standout at the University of Georgia doubled a two-shot cushion generated by a third-round 62 at TPC Deere Run for a four-stroke victory, his first in his second season as a PGA TOUR member. He’s the ninth breakthrough winner of 2024 and first at the John Deere since Dylan Frittelli in 2019.
Thompson posted 28-under 256 to replace Michael Kim (2018) as the tournament record-holder by one stroke. He also collects 500 FedExCup points and $1,440.000.
The boatload of invitations that accompany it are impressive in their own right.
The first perk that Thompson will feel is entry into The Open Championship as he and C.T. Pan were the top two finishers at the John Deere not yet eligible into the major. Thompson also secures exemptions into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. He’s now fully exempt as a PGA TOUR winner through 2026.
Davis Thompson's news conference after winning John Deere Classic
Although Pan shared second place with the TOUR’s newest member, Michael Thorbjornsen, and amateur Luke Clanton, he earned the Open exemption because the Official World Golf Ranking is used as the tiebreaker. Pan’s incumbent slot at 144 is better than Clanton at 599 and Thorbjornsen at 670. But in the context of betting, Clanton was the shortest to win at a respectful +4000. Thorbjornsen was next-shortest at +5500, while Pan was +12500.
Clanton now is 3-for-3 since wrapping his sophomore season at Florida State. With a T41 at the U.S. Open and a T10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic already recorded, the equivalent value of his earnings for the trio of cuts made is $990,538.33.
Tournament favorite Sungjae Im (+1200) finished T12. Defending champion Sepp Straka was second-shortest at +1600 and settled at T61.
Elsewhere, after opening with 12-under 59, Hayden Springer (+12500) landed in a five-way share of seventh place. Zach Johnson (+15000) and Jordan Spieth (+2200), who sit a respective second and fourth in all-time earnings at the John Deere, tied for 26th with two others.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Davis Thompson (+2200)
|256/ -28
|500.000
|$1,440,000.00
|T2
|C.T. Pan (+12500)
|260/ -24
|208.333
|$712,000.00
|T2
|Michael Thorbjornsen (+5500)
|260/ -24
|208.333
|$712,000.00
|T2
|Luke Clanton - a (+4000)
|260/ -24
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T5
|Ben Griffin (+5500)
|261/ -23
|105.000
|$360,000.00
|T5
|Carson Young (+15000)
|261/ -23
|105.000
|$360,000.00
|T7
|Eric Cole (+5000)
|263/ -21
|80.000
|$252,400.00
|T7
|Denny McCarthy (+2200)
|263/ -21
|80.000
|$252,400.00
|T7
|Andrew Novak (+8000)
|263/ -21
|80.000
|$252,400.00
|T7
|Aaron Rai (+1800)
|263/ -21
|80.000
|$252,400.00
|T7
|Hayden Springer (+12500)
|263/ -21
|80.000
|$252,400.00
|T12
|Harry Hall (+15000)
|264/ -20
|58.000
|$171,600.00
|T12
|Sungjae Im (+1200)
|264/ -20
|58.000
|$171,600.00
|T12
|Chan Kim (+12500)
|264/ -20
|58.000
|$171,600.00
|T12
|Brendon Todd (+9000)
|264/ -20
|58.000
|$171,600.00
|T12
|Sami Valimaki (+20000)
|264/ -20
|58.000
|$171,600.00
|17
|Seamus Power (+4500)
|265/ -19
|51.000
|$138,000.00
|T18
|Keith Mitchell (+3300)
|266/ -18
|48.000
|$126,000.00
|T18
|Ben Silverman (+9000)
|266/ -18
|48.000
|$126,000.00
|T20
|Mac Meissner (+12500)
|267/ -17
|43.000
|$106,000.00
|T20
|Jhonattan Vegas (+6600)
|267/ -17
|43.000
|$106,000.00
|T20
|Kevin Yu (+4500)
|267/ -17
|43.000
|$106,000.00
|T23
|Jason Day (+4000)
|268/ -16
|37.167
|$83,600.00
|T23
|Lucas Glover (+5500)
|268/ -16
|37.167
|$83,600.00
|T23
|J.J. Spaun (+9000)
|268/ -16
|37.167
|$83,600.00
|T26
|Max Greyserman (+15000)
|269/ -15
|31.750
|$64,200.00
|T26
|Rico Hoey (+12500)
|269/ -15
|31.750
|$64,200.00
|T26
|Zach Johnson (+15000)
|269/ -15
|31.750
|$64,200.00
|T26
|Jordan Spieth (+2200)
|269/ -15
|31.750
|$64,200.00
|T30
|Pierceson Coody (+15000)
|270/ -14
|27.250
|$56,000.00
|T30
|J.T. Poston (+2800)
|270/ -14
|27.250
|$56,000.00
|T32
|Chesson Hadley (+12500)
|271/ -13
|24.250
|$51,200.00
|T32
|Mark Hubbard (+5500)
|271/ -13
|24.250
|$51,200.00
|T34
|Hayden Buckley (+20000)
|272/ -12
|17.500
|$39,200.00
|T34
|Joshua Creel (+100000)
|272/ -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$39,200.00
|T34
|Brice Garnett (+20000)
|272/ -12
|17.500
|$39,200.00
|T34
|Doug Ghim (+6600)
|272/ -12
|17.500
|$39,200.00
|T34
|S.H. Kim (+15000)
|272/ -12
|17.500
|$39,200.00
|T34
|Patrick Rodgers (+6600)
|272/ -12
|17.500
|$39,200.00
|T34
|Sam Ryder (+20000)
|272/ -12
|17.500
|$39,200.00
|T34
|Robby Shelton (+22500)
|272/ -12
|17.500
|$39,200.00
|T34
|Sam Stevens (+5000)
|272/ -12
|17.500
|$39,200.00
|T34
|Adam Svensson (+4500)
|272/ -12
|17.500
|$39,200.00
|T44
|Trace Crowe (+25000)
|273/ -11
|11.500
|$29,200.00
|T44
|Chandler Phillips (+10000)
|273/ -11
|11.500
|$29,200.00
|T46
|Zac Blair (+25000)
|274/ -10
|9.250
|$23,280.00
|T46
|Joel Dahmen (+8000)
|274/ -10
|9.250
|$23,280.00
|T46
|Kevin Dougherty (+30000)
|274/ -10
|9.250
|$23,280.00
|T46
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+25000)
|274/ -10
|9.250
|$23,280.00
|T46
|Kevin Streelman (+20000)
|274/ -10
|9.250
|$23,280.00
|T46
|Ben Taylor (+100000)
|274/ -10
|9.250
|$23,280.00
|T52
|Stewart Cink (+25000)
|275/ -9
|6.000
|$18,924.44
|T52
|Nico Echavarria (+25000)
|275/ -9
|6.000
|$18,924.44
|T52
|Dylan Frittelli (+30000)
|275/ -9
|6.000
|$18,924.44
|T52
|Bill Haas (+50000)
|275/ -9
|6.000
|$18,924.44
|T52
|James Hahn (+50000)
|275/ -9
|6.000
|$18,924.44
|T52
|Blaine Hale, Jr. (+50000)
|275/ -9
|6.000
|$18,924.44
|T52
|Ryo Hisatsune (+6600)
|275/ -9
|6.000
|$18,924.44
|T52
|Jake Knapp (+8000)
|275/ -9
|6.000
|$18,924.44
|T52
|Ben Kohles (+10000)
|275/ -9
|6.000
|$18,924.44
|T61
|Bud Cauley (+10000)
|276/ -8
|3.809
|$17,200.00
|T61
|Kevin Chappell (+40000)
|276/ -8
|3.809
|$17,200.00
|T61
|Scott Gutschewski (+100000)
|276/ -8
|3.809
|$17,200.00
|T61
|Beau Hossler (+5000)
|276/ -8
|3.809
|$17,200.00
|T61
|David Lipsky (+25000)
|276/ -8
|3.809
|$17,200.00
|T61
|Henrik Norlander (+25000)
|276/ -8
|3.809
|$17,200.00
|T61
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+8000)
|276/ -8
|3.809
|$17,200.00
|T61
|Roger Sloan (+30000)
|276/ -8
|3.809
|$17,200.00
|T61
|Austin Smotherman (+40000)
|276/ -8
|3.809
|$17,200.00
|T61
|Sepp Straka (+1600)
|276/ -8
|3.809
|$17,200.00
|T61
|Kyle Westmoreland (+40000)
|276/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,200.00
|72
|Wilson Furr (+40000)
|277/ -7
|2.800
|$16,240.00
|T73
|Justin Lower (+10000)
|278/ -6
|2.650
|$16,000.00
|T73
|Justin Suh (+25000)
|278/ -6
|2.650
|$16,000.00
|T75
|Matt NeSmith (+25000)
|279/ -5
|2.450
|$15,680.00
|T75
|Ryan Palmer (+25000)
|279/ -5
|2.450
|$15,680.00
|77
|Lee Hodges (+6600)
|280/ -4
|2.300
|$15,440.00
