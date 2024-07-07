PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Points and payouts: Davis Thompson wins $1.44M, 500 FedExCup points at John Deere Classic

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    It doesn’t happen as often as you might think it should, but it happened on Sunday at the John Deere Classic. The 54-hole leader prevailed. And not just any 54-hole leader. It’s Davis Thompson who fulfilled the promise, both in the short and long-range.

    Thompson was red-hot upon arrival, so he was fourth-shortest at BetMGM to win pre-tournament at +2200. The former top-ranked amateur in the world and standout at the University of Georgia doubled a two-shot cushion generated by a third-round 62 at TPC Deere Run for a four-stroke victory, his first in his second season as a PGA TOUR member. He’s the ninth breakthrough winner of 2024 and first at the John Deere since Dylan Frittelli in 2019.

    Thompson posted 28-under 256 to replace Michael Kim (2018) as the tournament record-holder by one stroke. He also collects 500 FedExCup points and $1,440.000.

    The boatload of invitations that accompany it are impressive in their own right.

    The first perk that Thompson will feel is entry into The Open Championship as he and C.T. Pan were the top two finishers at the John Deere not yet eligible into the major. Thompson also secures exemptions into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. He’s now fully exempt as a PGA TOUR winner through 2026.


    Davis Thompson's news conference after winning John Deere Classic


    Although Pan shared second place with the TOUR’s newest member, Michael Thorbjornsen, and amateur Luke Clanton, he earned the Open exemption because the Official World Golf Ranking is used as the tiebreaker. Pan’s incumbent slot at 144 is better than Clanton at 599 and Thorbjornsen at 670. But in the context of betting, Clanton was the shortest to win at a respectful +4000. Thorbjornsen was next-shortest at +5500, while Pan was +12500.

    Clanton now is 3-for-3 since wrapping his sophomore season at Florida State. With a T41 at the U.S. Open and a T10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic already recorded, the equivalent value of his earnings for the trio of cuts made is $990,538.33.

    Tournament favorite Sungjae Im (+1200) finished T12. Defending champion Sepp Straka was second-shortest at +1600 and settled at T61.

    Elsewhere, after opening with 12-under 59, Hayden Springer (+12500) landed in a five-way share of seventh place. Zach Johnson (+15000) and Jordan Spieth (+2200), who sit a respective second and fourth in all-time earnings at the John Deere, tied for 26th with two others.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Davis Thompson (+2200)256/ -28500.000$1,440,000.00
    T2C.T. Pan (+12500)260/ -24208.333$712,000.00
    T2Michael Thorbjornsen (+5500)260/ -24208.333$712,000.00
    T2Luke Clanton - a (+4000)260/ -24n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T5Ben Griffin (+5500)261/ -23105.000$360,000.00
    T5Carson Young (+15000)261/ -23105.000$360,000.00
    T7Eric Cole (+5000)263/ -2180.000$252,400.00
    T7Denny McCarthy (+2200)263/ -2180.000$252,400.00
    T7Andrew Novak (+8000)263/ -2180.000$252,400.00
    T7Aaron Rai (+1800)263/ -2180.000$252,400.00
    T7Hayden Springer (+12500)263/ -2180.000$252,400.00
    T12Harry Hall (+15000)264/ -2058.000$171,600.00
    T12Sungjae Im (+1200)264/ -2058.000$171,600.00
    T12Chan Kim (+12500)264/ -2058.000$171,600.00
    T12Brendon Todd (+9000)264/ -2058.000$171,600.00
    T12Sami Valimaki (+20000)264/ -2058.000$171,600.00
    17Seamus Power (+4500)265/ -1951.000$138,000.00
    T18Keith Mitchell (+3300)266/ -1848.000$126,000.00
    T18Ben Silverman (+9000)266/ -1848.000$126,000.00
    T20Mac Meissner (+12500)267/ -1743.000$106,000.00
    T20Jhonattan Vegas (+6600)267/ -1743.000$106,000.00
    T20Kevin Yu (+4500)267/ -1743.000$106,000.00
    T23Jason Day (+4000)268/ -1637.167$83,600.00
    T23Lucas Glover (+5500)268/ -1637.167$83,600.00
    T23J.J. Spaun (+9000)268/ -1637.167$83,600.00
    T26Max Greyserman (+15000)269/ -1531.750$64,200.00
    T26Rico Hoey (+12500)269/ -1531.750$64,200.00
    T26Zach Johnson (+15000)269/ -1531.750$64,200.00
    T26Jordan Spieth (+2200)269/ -1531.750$64,200.00
    T30Pierceson Coody (+15000)270/ -1427.250$56,000.00
    T30J.T. Poston (+2800)270/ -1427.250$56,000.00
    T32Chesson Hadley (+12500)271/ -1324.250$51,200.00
    T32Mark Hubbard (+5500)271/ -1324.250$51,200.00
    T34Hayden Buckley (+20000)272/ -1217.500$39,200.00
    T34Joshua Creel (+100000)272/ -12n/a (non-member)$39,200.00
    T34Brice Garnett (+20000)272/ -1217.500$39,200.00
    T34Doug Ghim (+6600)272/ -1217.500$39,200.00
    T34S.H. Kim (+15000)272/ -1217.500$39,200.00
    T34Patrick Rodgers (+6600)272/ -1217.500$39,200.00
    T34Sam Ryder (+20000)272/ -1217.500$39,200.00
    T34Robby Shelton (+22500)272/ -1217.500$39,200.00
    T34Sam Stevens (+5000)272/ -1217.500$39,200.00
    T34Adam Svensson (+4500)272/ -1217.500$39,200.00
    T44Trace Crowe (+25000)273/ -1111.500$29,200.00
    T44Chandler Phillips (+10000)273/ -1111.500$29,200.00
    T46Zac Blair (+25000)274/ -109.250$23,280.00
    T46Joel Dahmen (+8000)274/ -109.250$23,280.00
    T46Kevin Dougherty (+30000)274/ -109.250$23,280.00
    T46Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+25000)274/ -109.250$23,280.00
    T46Kevin Streelman (+20000)274/ -109.250$23,280.00
    T46Ben Taylor (+100000)274/ -109.250$23,280.00
    T52Stewart Cink (+25000)275/ -96.000$18,924.44
    T52Nico Echavarria (+25000)275/ -96.000$18,924.44
    T52Dylan Frittelli (+30000)275/ -96.000$18,924.44
    T52Bill Haas (+50000)275/ -96.000$18,924.44
    T52James Hahn (+50000)275/ -96.000$18,924.44
    T52Blaine Hale, Jr. (+50000)275/ -96.000$18,924.44
    T52Ryo Hisatsune (+6600)275/ -96.000$18,924.44
    T52Jake Knapp (+8000)275/ -96.000$18,924.44
    T52Ben Kohles (+10000)275/ -96.000$18,924.44
    T61Bud Cauley (+10000)276/ -83.809$17,200.00
    T61Kevin Chappell (+40000)276/ -83.809$17,200.00
    T61Scott Gutschewski (+100000)276/ -83.809$17,200.00
    T61Beau Hossler (+5000)276/ -83.809$17,200.00
    T61David Lipsky (+25000)276/ -83.809$17,200.00
    T61Henrik Norlander (+25000)276/ -83.809$17,200.00
    T61Thorbjørn Olesen (+8000)276/ -83.809$17,200.00
    T61Roger Sloan (+30000)276/ -83.809$17,200.00
    T61Austin Smotherman (+40000)276/ -83.809$17,200.00
    T61Sepp Straka (+1600)276/ -83.809$17,200.00
    T61Kyle Westmoreland (+40000)276/ -8n/a (non-member)$17,200.00
    72Wilson Furr (+40000)277/ -72.800$16,240.00
    T73Justin Lower (+10000)278/ -62.650$16,000.00
    T73Justin Suh (+25000)278/ -62.650$16,000.00
    T75Matt NeSmith (+25000)279/ -52.450$15,680.00
    T75Ryan Palmer (+25000)279/ -52.450$15,680.00
    77Lee Hodges (+6600)280/ -42.300$15,440.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

