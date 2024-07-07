Points and payouts: Davis Thompson wins $1.44M, 500 FedExCup points at John Deere Classic

Thompson was red-hot upon arrival, so he was fourth-shortest at BetMGM to win pre-tournament at +2200. The former top-ranked amateur in the world and standout at the University of Georgia doubled a two-shot cushion generated by a third-round 62 at TPC Deere Run for a four-stroke victory, his first in his second season as a PGA TOUR member. He’s the ninth breakthrough winner of 2024 and first at the John Deere since Dylan Frittelli in 2019.