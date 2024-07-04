Hayden Springer goes out in record 8-under 27 at the John Deere Classic

Springer made six birdies and an eagle en route to his 8-under front side. He parred the first hole before jumpstarting the round with an eagle on the par-5 second. He hit his 208-yard approach shot to 13 feet and drained the putt. Springer made four consecutive birdies from there in an assortment of different ways. He chipped in from the right rough on the par-3 third hole, stuck it to 10 feet on the par-4 fourth and holed two putts outside 15 feet on the fifth and sixth.