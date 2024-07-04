Hayden Springer goes out in record 8-under 27 at the John Deere Classic
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Have a day Hayden Springer.
Springer, the PGA TOUR rookie, shot 8-under 27 on the front nine of his opening round at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ilinois, setting the lowest nine-hole score in tournament history. It's just the 14th nine-hole score of 27 or lower on the PGA TOUR since 1983. Corey Pavin shot 26 in the front nine of the first round of the 2006 U.S. Bank Championship.
Springer made six birdies and an eagle en route to his 8-under front side. He parred the first hole before jumpstarting the round with an eagle on the par-5 second. He hit his 208-yard approach shot to 13 feet and drained the putt. Springer made four consecutive birdies from there in an assortment of different ways. He chipped in from the right rough on the par-3 third hole, stuck it to 10 feet on the par-4 fourth and holed two putts outside 15 feet on the fifth and sixth.
Hayden Springer holes chip shot from rough for birdie at John Deere
The 27-year-old Springer made par on the seventh before closing the front nine emphatically, stuffing his approach shots on the eighth and ninth holes inside 7 feet and converting both for birdie.
Springer could well be on his way to more history. The course record at TPC Deere Run is 59, set by Paul Goydos at the 2010 John Deere Classic. Springer, who had missed six of his last seven cuts entering this week, will have a chance to match Goydos and more, setting up some potential early fireworks in the Quad Cities on July 4.