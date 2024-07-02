Horses for Courses: Jordan Spieth returns to happy hunting ground at TPC Deere Run
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Jordan Spieth (+2000) headlines the field at TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic which includes eight previous champions. The Texan, winner in a playoff in 2015 and 2013, is the only player not named Steve Stricker who has won this event more than once on the bluffs overlooking the Rock River in Silvis, Illinois.
Making the cut as an amateur in 2012 (T58), the Dallas native returned the following season at the ripe old age of 19, posted 65 in the three final rounds, and picked up his first of 13 trophies on the PGA TOUR. Defending for the first time, he shared seventh place with three more rounds in the 60s to close.
The 2015 edition continued his tradition of opening with a round of 70s but closing with 64-61-68 pushed him into another playoff and another victory. Making his first appearance since the 2015 win, the three-time major champion carries a 67.19 stroke average at TPC Deere Run.
Players listed are in the field this week; 2024 season stats
|Rank
|Player
|T6
|Ben Griffin
|T9
|S.H. Kim
|T9
|Maverick McNealy
|T9
|Keith Mitchell
|T9
|Sam Stevens
|T16
|Mark Hubbard
|T16
|Davis Thompson
|T18
|Aaron Rai
|T18
|Adam Schenk
|T24
|Denny McCarthy
Another week in the Midwest will feature another week of low scoring. TPC Deere Run, host since the turn of the century, plays to a par 71 at 7,289 yards for the third consecutive edition and the last two years have required winning totals of 21-under-263.
The highest winning score, 16-under, was last achieved in the 2008 edition. Making the cut into the weekend over the last four editions required 3-under or better!
The tournament record of 27-under (257) was set by Michael Kim (+9000) in 2018. Running away from the field by eight shots, he also owns the mark for the largest margin of victory at TPC Deere Run.
Sepp Straka (+1600) is the second choice at the BetMGM Sportsbook this week and is the defending champion. The Austrian became the first winner in 23 editions at TPC Deere Run to lift the trophy with a round above par on the scorecard. Opening with 73 last July, he posted rounds of 63-65-62 to win in his third attempt.
Looking to run down the course record of 59, set by Paul Goydos in Round 1 in 2010, the two-time TOUR winner had a chance late on Sunday to match the mark but a par on the par-5 17th hole and a double bogey at the last saw him settle for 62, tied for the lowest round of the week. The last three winners at the John Deere Classic have owned or matched the lowest round of the week.
|Rank
|Player
|T3
|Jhonattan Vegas
|8
|Kevin Yu
|9
|Keith Mitchell
|10
|Aaron Rai
|11
|Daniel Berger
|19
|Lanto Griffin
|T20
|Patrick Fishburn
|T20
|Vincent Norrman
|22
|Rico Hoey
|24
|Jordan Spieth
|25
|Sepp Straka
If the winning score is 16-under or better for the 24th consecutive tournament at TPC Deere Run, the formula will remain the same. Hitting more fairways leads to better chances of attacking flag sticks. Doing both fits the profile for most winners here. Only twice in the last nine editions has the winner finished outside of the top six in the stat which combines Total Driving and GIR. Power and precision off the tee will require more accuracy in 2024. Fairways on four holes have been pinched in the landing areas to add more bite for the big hitters.
After playing one of the flattest tracks on TOUR last week in Detroit, TPC Deere Run provides dramatic elevation changes, ravines, and uneven lies to test the best.
J.T. Poston (+2800) needed four attempts before finding the magic at TPC Deere Run. The 29-year-old, at the time of his win, is one of seven of the last nine winners to be 30 years old or younger. His best finish in his four previous events at the JDC was T64, but he cashed T2 at the Travelers the previous week. Returning to defend last year, he extended his streak of rounds in the 60s to nine straight and cashed a check for T6. Only Steve Stricker (2009-2011) has successfully defended the title.
|Rank
|Player
|T4
|S.H. Kim
|7
|Nick Dunlap
|13
|Sam Ryder
|15
|Tyson Alexander
|16
|Maverick McNealy
|17
|Jason Day
|22
|Eric Cole
|25
|Jake Knapp
|26
|Taylor Montgomery
|27
|Jordan Spieth
|T28
|Sungjae Im, Denny McCarthy, Davis Riley
Converting GIR into Par Breakers and keeping big numbers off the card goes a long way. The more greens hit, the more chances to put circles on the scorecard and set or keep up with the pace. The 5,500 square foot L-93 Bentgrass surfaces running at 12 feet are some of the best in the business. Putts will go in from everywhere as pesky Poa annua gets the week off.
2021 winner Lucas Glover (+5500) enjoys his golf in the Quad Cities. Cashing T25 or better in four of his last five visits, three finishes have resulted in T10 or better paydays. Making his 15th start, he owns three top-10s and six top-25 results from nine weekends.
Oddsmaker’s Extras
- Zach Johnson (+15000): Over the years, the Iowan has referenced this event as one of the biggest on his calendar, and the results have followed. Playing in every edition since 2002, he’s found the weekend 18 times in 21 starts. From 2009 through 2017, he cashed T5 or better seven times, including his 2012 victory. The last four editions have produced T34 or worse.
- Adam Schenk (+6600): Posting 50-under aggregate in the three events he’s finished, the Indiana native owns T4, T4 and T6 in three of his last four visits.
- Denny McCarthy (+2200): In the last two years he’s cashed T6 twice and posted 16-under twice.
- Ryan Moore (+12500): The 2016 champion has four top-10 finishes on the books and cashed T2 in the 2021 event. A streak of three consecutive T24 or better was snapped last year with a missed cut, one of only two from 14 events career.
- Seamus Power (+4500): A perfect five from five, the Irishman cashed T13 last year after collecting T8 in 2021. Only missing the top 25 once, he’s posted 19 of 20 rounds in the red.
