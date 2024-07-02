Horses for Courses: Jordan Spieth returns to happy hunting ground at TPC Deere Run

If the winning score is 16-under or better for the 24th consecutive tournament at TPC Deere Run, the formula will remain the same. Hitting more fairways leads to better chances of attacking flag sticks. Doing both fits the profile for most winners here. Only twice in the last nine editions has the winner finished outside of the top six in the stat which combines Total Driving and GIR. Power and precision off the tee will require more accuracy in 2024. Fairways on four holes have been pinched in the landing areas to add more bite for the big hitters.