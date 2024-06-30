Golfbet recap: Cam Davis Rocket Mortgage Classic champion for second time after late Akshay Bhatia stumble

Jockeying for position, the first nine holes of this final round felt like a horse race with players trading places on the leaderboard after seemingly every hole. When the final group of Rai and Bhatia made the turn, it was Bhatia and Davis tied for the lead at 18-under. Young was alone in third at 17-under. Erik van Rooyen and Rai were two back at 16-under. Bhatia remained the favorite, now at +160 with nine holes left to play.