Prop Farm: Taylor Pendrith, Michael Thorbjornsen seeing action for Rocket Mortgage Classic

After his surprisingly mediocre performance at the U.S. Open Championship, many bettors left the bumper crop that was Scottie Scheffler for dead. We wrote here in this column that the crop may have finally dried up after being a winner five times previously. Personally, I had a funny feeling he’d yield fruit once again after everyone doubted him, and sure enough, he produced a bountiful harvest after bet farmers went searching for something else, winning his sixth tournament in his last 10 starts last week at TPC River Highlands. I hate to bring it up, but I also noted in last week’s column that I was on Tom Kim (+4000) at the Travelers Championship, the man Scheffler beat last Sunday on the first playoff hole. Ugh.