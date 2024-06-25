Expert Picks: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Winner: Akshay Bhatia (+2000) – Akshay Bhatia is the best player in the field. He is the third favorite in odds and the gap between him at third and Cam Young at second is large. I'll say it again, the books continue to insult Bhatia with these outright numbers. 80/1 last week proved to be the wrong number with how close he came, now 20/1 in a field where he is clealry the best player needs to be taken advantage of. Back Bhatia this week.

Top-10: Alejandro Tosti (+700) – It’s been awhile since we’ve seen Tosti on TOUR (Charles Schwab Challenege almost a month ago where he finished T17). I believe his absense has boosted his value a bit because of the unknowns with how he’ll perform coming back. He drove the ball great in Texas and had the iron game to support (gained +1.72 true strokes per round with approach game). He should come back and contend this week.

Longshot: Jake Knapp (+10000) – He’s a rising star who has seen some early success in his career. I think his run will continue and this week feels like a week we see him pop up again come Sunday.