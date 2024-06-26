Bolton: Bright young talent set to challenge odds at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Nate Lashley (+130 = Top 40): Not the prototypical wild card, but he’s forever the inaugural champion of the tournament in 2019. Still, it doesn’t help that none of the notables omitted from the Power Rankings and Sleepers are deserving of the same finish, lest the fact that they’re all shorter, anyway. So, the case for the veteran will suffice. Five of his six paydays in 2024 are top 40s, and he’s still balanced throughout his bag. His problem is that he’s a slow starter, but if he makes the cut, he can tap into the feels of ranking T14 in third-round scoring and seventh in final-round scoring.