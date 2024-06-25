Sleeper Picks: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Maverick McNealy (+2800) … The first order of business is to review the field to ensure that Scottie Scheffler isn’t in it, for if he were, then this bet doesn’t stand a chance. Annnd … check! (For the record, Scheffler’s next scheduled start is The Open Championship on July 18-21.) With that priority aside, McNealy’s odds to prevail aren’t particularly attractive, especially as a non-winner on the PGA TOUR, but it’s reflective of the ebb and flow relative to constructs of fields. You’ll find value much deeper on the BetMGM’s boards this week than you did at the Travelers Championship. However, he’s deserved the consideration for a fraction of a unit to break through given a high level of form over the past four months. That includes three progressively better top 25s upon arrival, the tail of the trio a T7 at the RBC Canadian Open. He’s also connected for a pair at Detroit Golf Club and he’s ninth on TOUR in adjusted scoring.