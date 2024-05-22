Action Report: Scottie Scheffler very popular pick ahead of Charles Schwab Challenge
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Following the PGA Championship, the PGA TOUR returns to Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge, May 23-26, from Colonial Country Club.
It isn’t a PGA TOUR Signature Event, but plenty of stars are in the field, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Despite being a massive favorite (+275), it isn’t deterring bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook.
As of Wednesday, Scheffler is pulling in a massive 30% of the handle on 13.4% of the tickets. Both are the most of any player.
Scheffler is coming off a T8 finish at the PGA Championship despite a third-round 73. He’s in the midst of nine straight top 10s, which includes four wins. He’s also had a great recent stretch at Colonial Country Club, losing to Sam Burns in a playoff in 2022 and finishing T3 a year ago.
Collin Morikawa (+1200) is the second-most popular player ahead of the event, as he’s pulling in the second-highest handle (9.9%) on the second-most tickets (9.2%).
Morikawa has three top 10s in his last five starts, including a T3 at the Masters and a T4 at the PGA Championship. Specific to Colonial Country Club, he finished second in 2020.
Jordan Spieth (+2200), who is a Texas native like Scheffler, is pulling in the fourth-highest handle (6.7%) on the third-most tickets (6.1%).
Spieth has been struggling recently, with one top-25 finish in his last 10 events, but he has six career top 10s at Colonial Country Club, including a win in 2016.
Scheffler, Morikawa and Spieth are the three biggest liabilities at BetMGM.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
- Scottie Scheffler – 30%
- Collin Morikawa – 9.9%
- Jordan Spieth – 6.7%
- Max Homa – 6.3%
- Brian Harman – 4.1%
Tickets
- Scottie Scheffler – 13.4%
- Collin Morikawa – 9.2%
- Max Homa – 6.5%
- Jordan Spieth – 6.1%
- Tony Finau – 5.2%
Homa (+2200) has two top-10 finishes in his last four starts, including a T3 at the Masters. He also finished T9 at this event a year ago.
Emiliano Grillo is the defending champion. At +12500, he’s pulling in 0.8% of the tickets and 0.2% of the handle.
