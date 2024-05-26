Golfbet recap: Davis Riley cruises to first individual TOUR title at Charles Schwab Challenge

After a birdie at No. 9, Riley had completed the first nine holes in even par. When he hit the 10th tee box, he had grown to a -1400 favorite to win the Charles Schwab Challenge. Scheffler, now six shots back, had dropped to +800. It was not a good day to try and catch the leader. Of the top 13 players on the leaderboard at this point in the tournament, only three players were working on rounds under par. Of the 71 players in the field, only 14 shot under-par rounds on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.