Points and payouts: Davis Riley takes home $1.64M, 500 FedExCup points, 1975 Schwab Stingray
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
The streak extends another year but not because of who you’d thought would be responsible for it.
Davis Riley is the winner of the 78th edition of the Charles Schwab Challenge. He entered the tournament at 151st in the FedExCup, posted 14-under 266 and prevailed by five strokes over Keegan Bradley and Scottie Scheffler, the latter of whom has four wins in his last seven starts.
At +25000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM, Riley joins the bevy of longshots to pay dividends this season. He collects 500 FedExCup points, $1,638,000 and exemptions into the remaining two Signature Events. He’s also now eligible for the 2025 stagings of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship.
Now about that streak…
Riley becomes the latest former PGA TOUR winner to take the tartan jacket at Colonial Country Club, so 2001 champion Sergio Garcia remains the most recent first-time winner of the Charles Schwab. And because Riley was in his second appearance, the Spaniard also remains the most recent to capture victory in his tournament debut.
It’s Riley's second victory after he and Nick Hardy partnered to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2023. That also was Riley’s most recent top 10, thus the long odds in Fort Worth.
After leading by two at the midpoint and by four after three rounds, Riley ran away with the title, but Scheffler was the predictable runaway favorite at just +275. Fellow multiple major champion Collin Morikawa was second-shortest at +1200 and finished alone in fourth. Bradley was an attractive +5500.
Three golfers paced all non-winners in the field of 132, albeit nine strokes back of the champ. Mac Meissner (+22500), Pierceson Coody (+50000) and Hayden Buckley (+75000) checked up in joint fifth.
Defending champion Emiliano Grillo was +12500 and landed alone in 64th place, 20 strokes adrift of Riley’s pace.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Davis Riley (+25000)
|266/ -14
|500.000
|$1,638,000.00
|T2
|Keegan Bradley (+5500)
|271/ -9
|245.000
|$809,900.00
|T2
|Scottie Scheffler (+275)
|271/ -9
|245.000
|$809,900.00
|4
|Collin Morikawa (+1200)
|272/ -8
|135.000
|$445,900.00
|T5
|Hayden Buckley (+75000)
|275/ -5
|96.250
|$323,618.75
|T5
|Pierceson Coody (+50000)
|275/ -5
|96.250
|$323,618.75
|T5
|Mac Meissner (+22500)
|275/ -5
|96.250
|$323,618.75
|T5
|Sepp Straka (+4500)
|275/ -5
|96.250
|$323,618.75
|T9
|Sungjae Im (+4000)
|276/ -4
|75.000
|$247,975.00
|T9
|David Lipsky (+50000)
|276/ -4
|75.000
|$247,975.00
|T9
|Robby Shelton (+40000)
|276/ -4
|75.000
|$247,975.00
|T12
|Lucas Glover (+6600)
|277/ -3
|58.000
|$180,635.00
|T12
|Lee Hodges (+10000)
|277/ -3
|58.000
|$180,635.00
|T12
|Chandler Phillips (+30000)
|277/ -3
|58.000
|$180,635.00
|T12
|J.T. Poston (+8000)
|277/ -3
|58.000
|$180,635.00
|T12
|Adam Scott (+5500)
|277/ -3
|58.000
|$180,635.00
|T17
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+5000)
|278/ -2
|45.000
|$120,835.00
|T17
|Tony Finau (+2800)
|278/ -2
|45.000
|$120,835.00
|T17
|Tom Hoge (+5000)
|278/ -2
|45.000
|$120,835.00
|T17
|Matt Kuchar (+20000)
|278/ -2
|45.000
|$120,835.00
|T17
|Maverick McNealy (+6000)
|278/ -2
|45.000
|$120,835.00
|T17
|Davis Thompson (+8000)
|278/ -2
|45.000
|$120,835.00
|T17
|Alejandro Tosti (+20000)
|278/ -2
|45.000
|$120,835.00
|T24
|Brian Harman (+4000)
|279/ -1
|31.750
|$70,866.25
|T24
|Billy Horschel (+4500)
|279/ -1
|31.750
|$70,866.25
|T24
|Tom Kim (+5000)
|279/ -1
|31.750
|$70,866.25
|T24
|Min Woo Lee (+4000)
|279/ -1
|31.750
|$70,866.25
|T24
|Denny McCarthy (+5000)
|279/ -1
|31.750
|$70,866.25
|T24
|Matt NeSmith (+35000)
|279/ -1
|31.750
|$70,866.25
|T24
|Adam Svensson (+15000)
|279/ -1
|31.750
|$70,866.25
|T24
|Kevin Tway (+20000)
|279/ -1
|31.750
|$70,866.25
|T32
|Ryan Fox (+10000)
|280/ E
|22.300
|$51,961.00
|T32
|K.H. Lee (+15000)
|280/ E
|22.300
|$51,961.00
|T32
|Aaron Rai (+6600)
|280/ E
|22.300
|$51,961.00
|T32
|Justin Rose (+5500)
|280/ E
|22.300
|$51,961.00
|T32
|Ben Silverman (+20000)
|280/ E
|22.300
|$51,961.00
|T37
|Joseph Bramlett (+20000)
|281/ 1
|15.500
|$38,675.00
|T37
|Rickie Fowler (+8000)
|281/ 1
|15.500
|$38,675.00
|T37
|Martin Laird (+25000)
|281/ 1
|15.500
|$38,675.00
|T37
|Peter Malnati (+30000)
|281/ 1
|15.500
|$38,675.00
|T37
|Ben Martin (+25000)
|281/ 1
|15.500
|$38,675.00
|T37
|Keith Mitchell (+6600)
|281/ 1
|15.500
|$38,675.00
|T37
|C.T. Pan (+20000)
|281/ 1
|15.500
|$38,675.00
|T37
|Jordan Spieth (+2200)
|281/ 1
|15.500
|$38,675.00
|T45
|Daniel Berger (+6600)
|282/ 2
|10.000
|$27,099.80
|T45
|Zach Johnson (+20000)
|282/ 2
|10.000
|$27,099.80
|T45
|Troy Merritt (+20000)
|282/ 2
|10.000
|$27,099.80
|T45
|Patrick Rodgers (+9000)
|282/ 2
|10.000
|$27,099.80
|T45
|Gary Woodland (+20000)
|282/ 2
|10.000
|$27,099.80
|T50
|Doug Ghim (+10000)
|283/ 3
|7.250
|$22,234.33
|T50
|Charley Hoffman (+17500)
|283/ 3
|7.250
|$22,234.33
|T50
|Victor Perez (+15000)
|283/ 3
|7.250
|$22,234.33
|T50
|Webb Simpson (+15000)
|283/ 3
|7.250
|$22,234.33
|T50
|Kevin Streelman (+40000)
|283/ 3
|7.250
|$22,234.33
|T50
|Brendon Todd (+10000)
|283/ 3
|7.250
|$22,234.33
|T56
|Joel Dahmen (+30000)
|284/ 4
|5.400
|$20,839.00
|T56
|Cam Davis (+10000)
|284/ 4
|5.400
|$20,839.00
|T56
|Thomas Detry (+5500)
|284/ 4
|5.400
|$20,839.00
|T56
|Tyler Duncan (+30000)
|284/ 4
|5.400
|$20,839.00
|T56
|Si Woo Kim (+4000)
|284/ 4
|5.400
|$20,839.00
|T61
|Parker Coody (+25000)
|285/ 5
|4.600
|$20,111.00
|T61
|S.H. Kim (+15000)
|285/ 5
|4.600
|$20,111.00
|T61
|Kevin Yu (+10000)
|285/ 5
|4.600
|$20,111.00
|64
|Emiliano Grillo (+12500)
|286/ 6
|4.200
|$19,747.00
|T65
|Nick Hardy (+25000)
|287/ 7
|3.700
|$19,292.00
|T65
|Mark Hubbard (+8000)
|287/ 7
|3.700
|$19,292.00
|T65
|Kevin Kisner (+100000)
|287/ 7
|3.700
|$19,292.00
|T65
|Austin Smotherman (+40000)
|287/ 7
|3.700
|$19,292.00
|69
|Ryan Moore (+25000)
|288/ 8
|3.200
|$18,837.00
|T70
|Vincent Norrman (+30000)
|289/ 9
|2.950
|$18,564.00
|T70
|Callum Tarren (+50000)
|289/ 9
|2.950
|$18,564.00
