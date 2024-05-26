PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Points and payouts: Davis Riley takes home $1.64M, 500 FedExCup points, 1975 Schwab Stingray

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    The streak extends another year but not because of who you’d thought would be responsible for it.

    Davis Riley is the winner of the 78th edition of the Charles Schwab Challenge. He entered the tournament at 151st in the FedExCup, posted 14-under 266 and prevailed by five strokes over Keegan Bradley and Scottie Scheffler, the latter of whom has four wins in his last seven starts.

    At +25000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM, Riley joins the bevy of longshots to pay dividends this season. He collects 500 FedExCup points, $1,638,000 and exemptions into the remaining two Signature Events. He’s also now eligible for the 2025 stagings of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship.

    Now about that streak…

    Riley becomes the latest former PGA TOUR winner to take the tartan jacket at Colonial Country Club, so 2001 champion Sergio Garcia remains the most recent first-time winner of the Charles Schwab. And because Riley was in his second appearance, the Spaniard also remains the most recent to capture victory in his tournament debut.

    It’s Riley's second victory after he and Nick Hardy partnered to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2023. That also was Riley’s most recent top 10, thus the long odds in Fort Worth.

    After leading by two at the midpoint and by four after three rounds, Riley ran away with the title, but Scheffler was the predictable runaway favorite at just +275. Fellow multiple major champion Collin Morikawa was second-shortest at +1200 and finished alone in fourth. Bradley was an attractive +5500.

    Three golfers paced all non-winners in the field of 132, albeit nine strokes back of the champ. Mac Meissner (+22500), Pierceson Coody (+50000) and Hayden Buckley (+75000) checked up in joint fifth.

    Defending champion Emiliano Grillo was +12500 and landed alone in 64th place, 20 strokes adrift of Riley’s pace.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Davis Riley (+25000)266/ -14500.000$1,638,000.00
    T2Keegan Bradley (+5500)271/ -9245.000$809,900.00
    T2Scottie Scheffler (+275)271/ -9245.000$809,900.00
    4Collin Morikawa (+1200)272/ -8135.000$445,900.00
    T5Hayden Buckley (+75000)275/ -596.250$323,618.75
    T5Pierceson Coody (+50000)275/ -596.250$323,618.75
    T5Mac Meissner (+22500)275/ -596.250$323,618.75
    T5Sepp Straka (+4500)275/ -596.250$323,618.75
    T9Sungjae Im (+4000)276/ -475.000$247,975.00
    T9David Lipsky (+50000)276/ -475.000$247,975.00
    T9Robby Shelton (+40000)276/ -475.000$247,975.00
    T12Lucas Glover (+6600)277/ -358.000$180,635.00
    T12Lee Hodges (+10000)277/ -358.000$180,635.00
    T12Chandler Phillips (+30000)277/ -358.000$180,635.00
    T12J.T. Poston (+8000)277/ -358.000$180,635.00
    T12Adam Scott (+5500)277/ -358.000$180,635.00
    T17Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+5000)278/ -245.000$120,835.00
    T17Tony Finau (+2800)278/ -245.000$120,835.00
    T17Tom Hoge (+5000)278/ -245.000$120,835.00
    T17Matt Kuchar (+20000)278/ -245.000$120,835.00
    T17Maverick McNealy (+6000)278/ -245.000$120,835.00
    T17Davis Thompson (+8000)278/ -245.000$120,835.00
    T17Alejandro Tosti (+20000)278/ -245.000$120,835.00
    T24Brian Harman (+4000)279/ -131.750$70,866.25
    T24Billy Horschel (+4500)279/ -131.750$70,866.25
    T24Tom Kim (+5000)279/ -131.750$70,866.25
    T24Min Woo Lee (+4000)279/ -131.750$70,866.25
    T24Denny McCarthy (+5000)279/ -131.750$70,866.25
    T24Matt NeSmith (+35000)279/ -131.750$70,866.25
    T24Adam Svensson (+15000)279/ -131.750$70,866.25
    T24Kevin Tway (+20000)279/ -131.750$70,866.25
    T32Ryan Fox (+10000)280/ E22.300$51,961.00
    T32K.H. Lee (+15000)280/ E22.300$51,961.00
    T32Aaron Rai (+6600)280/ E22.300$51,961.00
    T32Justin Rose (+5500)280/ E22.300$51,961.00
    T32Ben Silverman (+20000)280/ E22.300$51,961.00
    T37Joseph Bramlett (+20000)281/ 115.500$38,675.00
    T37Rickie Fowler (+8000)281/ 115.500$38,675.00
    T37Martin Laird (+25000)281/ 115.500$38,675.00
    T37Peter Malnati (+30000)281/ 115.500$38,675.00
    T37Ben Martin (+25000)281/ 115.500$38,675.00
    T37Keith Mitchell (+6600)281/ 115.500$38,675.00
    T37C.T. Pan (+20000)281/ 115.500$38,675.00
    T37Jordan Spieth (+2200)281/ 115.500$38,675.00
    T45Daniel Berger (+6600)282/ 210.000$27,099.80
    T45Zach Johnson (+20000)282/ 210.000$27,099.80
    T45Troy Merritt (+20000)282/ 210.000$27,099.80
    T45Patrick Rodgers (+9000)282/ 210.000$27,099.80
    T45Gary Woodland (+20000)282/ 210.000$27,099.80
    T50Doug Ghim (+10000)283/ 37.250$22,234.33
    T50Charley Hoffman (+17500)283/ 37.250$22,234.33
    T50Victor Perez (+15000)283/ 37.250$22,234.33
    T50Webb Simpson (+15000)283/ 37.250$22,234.33
    T50Kevin Streelman (+40000)283/ 37.250$22,234.33
    T50Brendon Todd (+10000)283/ 37.250$22,234.33
    T56Joel Dahmen (+30000)284/ 45.400$20,839.00
    T56Cam Davis (+10000)284/ 45.400$20,839.00
    T56Thomas Detry (+5500)284/ 45.400$20,839.00
    T56Tyler Duncan (+30000)284/ 45.400$20,839.00
    T56Si Woo Kim (+4000)284/ 45.400$20,839.00
    T61Parker Coody (+25000)285/ 54.600$20,111.00
    T61S.H. Kim (+15000)285/ 54.600$20,111.00
    T61Kevin Yu (+10000)285/ 54.600$20,111.00
    64Emiliano Grillo (+12500)286/ 64.200$19,747.00
    T65Nick Hardy (+25000)287/ 73.700$19,292.00
    T65Mark Hubbard (+8000)287/ 73.700$19,292.00
    T65Kevin Kisner (+100000)287/ 73.700$19,292.00
    T65Austin Smotherman (+40000)287/ 73.700$19,292.00
    69Ryan Moore (+25000)288/ 83.200$18,837.00
    T70Vincent Norrman (+30000)289/ 92.950$18,564.00
    T70Callum Tarren (+50000)289/ 92.950$18,564.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
