DFS Dish: Collin Morikawa offers plenty of roster upside at Colonial

Scottie Scheffler ($13,300): Painting the top 10 with T8 last week at a major championship after becoming a father for the first time, getting arrested before the start of the second round, and not having his usual caddie in Round 3 was simply amazing. The only three players to beat him at Colonial Country Club over the last two seasons are Grillo, Adam Schenk and Sam Burns (Burns is not entered this week). Gamers need to hop on and surround him with unmined gems. Or play the fade with the hope of outflanking him and another big finish. Nobody said this was easy.