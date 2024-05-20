DFS Dish: Collin Morikawa offers plenty of roster upside at Colonial
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The historic Colonial Country Club is the longest-serving host course on the PGA TOUR.
The 2024 edition features a field of 132 players led by defending champion Emiliano Grillo.
Located in Fort Worth, Texas, and known as Hogan’s Alley, the par-70 extends to 7,289 yards after a 2023 post-event renovation by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner.
DraftKings – Top of the board
Scottie Scheffler ($13,300): Painting the top 10 with T8 last week at a major championship after becoming a father for the first time, getting arrested before the start of the second round, and not having his usual caddie in Round 3 was simply amazing. The only three players to beat him at Colonial Country Club over the last two seasons are Grillo, Adam Schenk and Sam Burns (Burns is not entered this week). Gamers need to hop on and surround him with unmined gems. Or play the fade with the hope of outflanking him and another big finish. Nobody said this was easy.
Collin Morikawa ($11,000): Playing in the final group last weekend at Valhalla Golf Club (T4), the putter went ice cold. After squaring just five bogeys at the PGA Championship, I am expecting his recent excellent play from tee to green to continue. Knowing that he’s getting closer and closer, I can’t look away after his third top-10 in his last five starts. This is the obvious counterpunch to Scheffler this week.
Collin Morikawa holes birdie putt to tie for the lead at PGA Championship
Overvalued or undervalued?
Jordan Spieth ($10,600): The obvious horse-for-course this week, the Dallas resident racks up top finishes at Hogan’s Alley for fun. Cashing eight times in the top 10 from 10 weekend visits includes a 2016 victory plus three second-place paydays. Falling short of the career Grand Slam last week, there were signs he was heading in the right direction. A final round 73 on a course where 68 felt like even par, stifled any momentum. There are simply too many variables and unanswered questions outside of course form for me this week.
Harris English ($9,000): The 2016 runner-up has never finished outside of T30 in six weekends from eight visits. In his first start since 2020, he sat one off the 54-hole lead last year before 76 knocked him back to T12. Missing the cut only once this year, he’s pocketed T28 or better nine times. Playing from the middle of the fairways and holing plenty of putts helps!
Adam Scott ($9,200): The 2014 winner at Colonial returns for the first time since posting T52 in 2018 and T55 in 2016 in his final two appearances. Fresh off missing the cut at Valhalla, gamers will pay to get him back on track in one of his favorite states. The only player to win at all four current PGA TOUR events in Texas (San Antonio, Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth) has just one payday inside the top 20 in his last seven events.
Robert MacIntyre ($7,000): Sundays have not been his day recently, but the Scotsman cashed T8 at Valhalla just one week after T13 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. Posting 26-under over with only 12 bogeys over his last 144 holes on two courses he’s never played before, I’m interested at this price.
Makers or breakers
Max Homa ($10,400): The week after a major championship is always interesting. The Californian wasn’t pleased with his T35 at Valhalla but has the chance to wash away those feelings with a big week in Texas. After a disappointing T55 last year at Oak Hill he arrived in Fort Worth and cashed T9. Events with small average green sizes have troubled him this year. The 5,000 square foot targets this week are in the top five smallest on TOUR.
Si Woo Kim ($9,600): Making the cut just twice in seven trips, the Korean will need to lean on his 2024 results and embrace the course changes for a fresh start. Streaking with seven consecutive results of T30 or better before missing the cut last week should bring a few eyeballs in his direction.
Sungjae Im ($9,400): After missing the cut at the Masters, the Korean cashed T12 at RBC Heritage before jetting off to his homeland. Winning the Woori Financial Group Championship, he fell ill on return to the States and missed THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Getting the attention of gamers after cashing T4 at the Wells Fargo Championship, he missed the cut at the PGA Championship. Uneven form follows him on five visits to Fort Worth. Missing the cut every other year since 2019, he cashed T15 in 2022 and T10 in 2020. Let me know when YOU get it figured out!
Taylor Moore ($7,900): Not missing a weekend from 13 events on his own ball this season, the Texan is cooking upon return to his home state. Opening 68-68 at Quail Hollow Club before cashing T38, he added four more rounds in the 60s last week at Valhalla. Finishing the week T8 in GIR, similar iron play at Colonial will also go a long way. Missing the cut here in the last two seasons should throw the group off the scent.
Adam Schenk ($7,400): Quietly, he ran off seven consecutive weekends before falling short at the PGA Championship. Playing from the final group last year, he lost in a playoff to Grillo. The good vibes of Fort Worth plus his recent consistent play should have him sliding under the radar.
Lee Hodges ($7,200): Registering in the top 10 in Fairways and GIR last week, the Alabama man cashed T12 at the PGA Championship after T24 at Quail Hollow Club. Already familiar with CCC after T29 and T35 the last two seasons, I’m jumping on board before the rest do.
The lineup
Here’s a look at how I would devise a six-man roster this week while staying below the $50,000 salary cap offered for DraftKings contests:
- Collin Morikawa ($11,000)
- Harris English ($9,000)
- Taylor Moore ($7,900)
- Maverick McNealy ($7,700)
- Adam Schenk ($7,400)
- Robert MacIntyre ($7,000)
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.