Prop Farm: Did Scottie Scheffler’s chaotic week fuel betting popularity?

Personally, I played Denny McCarthy (-125) over Keegan Bradley at BetMGM. Bradley was very solid last week at Valhalla, finishing 18th, while McCarthy missed the cut. I also have an outright bet this week on McCarthy (+5000), so I like his game for this course much more so than last week's track. Over the last 24-rounds, McCarthy is No. 1 in this field for Strokes Gained: Putting (Bentgrass), No. 2 in Scrambling and also second in Bogey Avoidance. Taking on a big, driver-heavy course for the second week in a row may have been a bit much for one of the shorter hitters on TOUR, but he did finish sixth at Quail Hollow Club, a similar test to that of Valhalla, at the Wells Fargo Championship the week prior to the PGA. He lost in a playoff at the Valero Texas Open last month.