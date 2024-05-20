Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler a massive betting favorite at Colonial

Jordan Spieth (+2200) is the only native Texan to win this event this century. The 2016 champion is the all-time money winner and has posted eight top-10 results from the 10 weekends he has made the cut. The three-time runner-up is more than comfortable just miles from his Dallas home and will have plenty in the gallery supporting him. The 30-year-old last found the top 10 this season at TPC San Antonio the week before missing the cut at the Masters. In his last five events on TOUR since Valero, he has produced just one top-30 result, T29 at the Wells Fargo Championship. A well-documented wrist issue has been the fulcrum for the inconsistent results.