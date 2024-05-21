Draftkings preview: Charles Schwab Challenge
4 Min Read
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads to Fort Worth, Texas, this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Colonial Country Club will be the host course and measures as a 7,209-yard par 70 with Bentgrass greens.
Despite this not being a Signature Event and taking place one week after a major, the field is strong. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be in attendance in his home state of Texas. Joining him will be the likes of Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and of course, fellow Texan Jordan Spieth.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Scottie Scheffler ($13,300)
DraftKings only raised Scheffler’s price $100 despite this field being much weaker than what we saw at Valhalla Golf Club last week. I think we can give the best golfer in the world a pass on his poor Saturday round, considering it was his first time over par in 42 rounds, along with the fact that he was arrested 30 hours earlier.
Scheffler bounced right back on Sunday, posting a final-round 66, where he gained 3.1 strokes on Approach and .93 strokes Putting. After struggling in his first two starts at Colonial, Scheffler has finished solo second and T3 in each of his past two trips.
He’ll now return at the peak of his powers and could absolutely annihilate this field and wash the bad taste out of his mouth from last week. There is plenty to like in the $7K range to fit Scheffler into lineups this week, and that will be the optimal strategy in any contest format.
No need to overthink.
Lucas Glover ($7,500)
Glover played pretty well outside of one bad round at the PGA Championship, where he settled for a T43. Overall it was another strong ball-striking week for the 44-year-old, as he gained 1.72 strokes on approach and .60 off the tee.
Prior to last week, Glover had posted four top-25 finishes across his past five starts, while ranking fourth in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green and 12th in Total Strokes Gained over his past 24 rounds.
Glover’s history at Colonial is also pretty strong, especially over his past three starts, where he has a T23 and T8. He’s only missed two cuts in 13 starts in 2024, and I see zero reason to not go right back to him at this price.
Andrew Putnam ($7,400)
We should not expect to see Putnam atop any leaderboards at courses measuring 7,600 yards, so I think we can give him a pass for his T53 last week at Valhalla. I am personally just glad to see he grinded his way through the cut line. Prior to the PGA Championship, Andy Putts had finished T29 or better in four of his past seven starts, which includes a T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Back at a familiar Colonial track, Putnam should have much more success this week on a course that demands accuracy and short-iron play and does not penalize him for his lack of distance. Putnam’s irons have been quite strong this season as well, as he ranks 14th in the field over his past 24 rounds in SG: Approach.
In six career starts at Colonial, Putnam has a T3 and pair of top-20s, while making the cut four times. He’s in form right now and has been consistent all season, making him a great play this week at $7,100.
