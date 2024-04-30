Benny and the Bets: Are signature players worth chasing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson?

It was that same week this column talked about the distractions of the future being a factor. At the time my gut feeling was to suggest those already in the Masters were not the best options, yet I let the wise words of Golfbet colleagues pull me back from a more definitive take. Turned out, a non-Masters player in Bhatia won, but multiple guys heading to Augusta National were right behind him on the board including Denny McCarthy, who lost the playoff. Both sides could claim at least moral victories.