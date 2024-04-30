DraftKings preview: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads to McKinney, Texas, this week for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. TPC Craig Ranch will be the host course, and measures as a 7,414-yard par 72 with bentgrass greens.
The field is headlined by most of the premier Texans on the PGA TOUR, such as Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris and Tom Kim, but will also feature Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim and defending champion Jason Day.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Stephan Jaeger ($9,200)
Jaeger is in the midst of his career-best season on the PGA TOUR, having already bagged his first career victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open while posting two additional top-10 finishes in his 11 starts. He’ll now return to TPC Craig Ranch, a course that’s been kind to him over his first two appearances, having finished T38 and T11.
This course bears a lot of similarities to Vidanta Vallarta — home of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where Jaeger has finished T3, T18 and T15 in three trips. Jaeger missed the cut at the Masters in his first start after his win but bounced right back at the RBC Heritage with a T18 finish. He now ranks ninth in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green over his past 24 rounds and carries a really nice price tag this week.
Mark Hubbard ($8,100)
Hubbard and his partner Ryan Brehm are coming off a really strong week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where they finished T3 just one shot off the playoff, which was won by Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. Including the Zurich Classic, Hubbard has now made the cut in all 12 of his starts in 2024. Si Woo Kim and Alex Noren are the only other two golfers in this field who can make that claim.
Hubbard has not been setting the world on fire, but he’s been incredibly consistent, having posted six top-36 finishes this year, including a T4 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February. Hubbard is one of the premier iron players in this field, ranking fourth in SG: Approach over his past 48 rounds, and third over his past 12 rounds.
In addition, he’s made the cut both times he’s played TPC Craig Ranch, finishing T34 and T32. At just $8,100, he’s a really strong value this week.
C.T. Pan ($7,300)
Pan is not having his best season by any measure, but he’s coming off a very respectable T28 finish alongside Kevin Yu at the Zurich Classic and has now made the cut in each of his past six starts. He’s also been hitting his irons really well of late, which will be important this week with the large greens. Pan gained 5.7 strokes on approach at THE PLAYERS Championship and then followed that up by gaining 3.7 more at the Valero Texas Open over his past two measured starts.
Last year at this event, Pan gained 2.8 strokes on approach and 5.52 ball-striking en route to his T4 finish. He’s already popped for a T3 finish this season at the Mexico Open, which as mentioned above is a really nice comp course to TPC Craig Ranch. Everything is lining up nicely for Pan to play well again this week, and this $7,300 price is a nice bargain.
