DFS Dish: Players with Texas ties highlight selections
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, established in 1944 as the Texas Victory Open, will be the third of four events hosted in Texas in 2024.
Located in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, TPC Craig Ranch will host for the fourth consecutive season. Originally routed as a par 72 for the first two editions, the 2023 tournament played to par 71, and tipped out at 7,414 yards.
Highlighted by 2023 winner Jason Day, the field contains 156 players. The Australian won his first PGA TOUR title at this event at TPC Four Seasons in 2010.
DraftKings – Top of the Board
Jordan Spieth ($10,900): The Dallas native was awarded a sponsor’s exemption at this event as a 16-year-old high school junior. Interestingly, his best finish at the previous venue was T16 as a high school junior. Cashing second and T9 from two starts, the move to TPC Craig Ranch has invigorated his game locally. The major question this week will involve his ailing wrist. Missing the 2023 edition with a sore wrist, it appears that could be bothering him again. The good news is that he’s 43-under when healthy.
Jason Day ($10,400): The reigning champion posted 23-under last year to secure his second win in the Metroplex. Closing with 62, the Australian broke a five-year winless drought on TOUR that stretched back to the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, the site of next week’s Signature Event. The ability to move it off the tee and get up-and-down from everywhere makes TPC Craig Ranch a perfect fit.
Overvalued or undervalued
Sungjae Im ($9,700): Coming off his first top-15 result since T5 at The Sentry, the Korean has labored for much of early 2024. Signing for T12 at Harbour Town did not come with buckets of birdies necessary to contend this week. The first time playing TPC Craig Ranch won’t involve a big learning curve, but it will involve painting GIR (158th) and holing putts (121st), two things he has struggled with this spring.
Stephan Jaeger ($9,200): One of the few in the field this week to win in the last six months, the German racked up 26 birdies here for T11 last year. In eight rounds, he’s produced 65 or better four times, including 65-63 to close in 2023. Making cuts for fun, including hitting the podium three times, the winner in Houston has already shown he can handle the breezes of Texas.
Adam Scott ($9,600): Everyone loves the steadiness and demeanor of the Australian star, but he has not posted a round in the 60s since February, a run of 15 rounds. The shootout at TPC Craig Ranch will require rounds below 70 to contend. Last year, he posted 63, 63, and 68, but it was 71 in Round 2 that he could not overcome (T8).
Byeong Hun An ($9,300): Posting four rounds in the 60s for T14 in 2023, the Korean returns for 2024 sitting inside the top 25 in both GIR and Proximity. Those numbers are a clue as to why he’s seventh in Birdie Average, and that will play this week. Looking for his first win on TOUR, the inspiration provided recently by K.H. Lee and the Korean community in Dallas will not hurt. With more popular names floating around, this makes for a nice counter.
Makers or breakers
Will Zalatoris ($10,000): Moving to Dallas at nine, playing through the wind and around the weather, will not be a new experience. Missing the 2023 event due to back surgery, he will look to improve on T17 in 2021 as his best payday from two starts (MC 2022).
Alex Noren ($9,500): The second choice at most sportsbooks, the Swede has been automatic on the weekend tee sheets for months. Still looking for his first win at age 41, his numbers this season have been outstanding. Ranking first in Scrambling, second in GIR, and sixth in SG: Total, I’m surprised he only has one top-10 payday on the season. Posting four of his last eight at TPC Craig Ranch at 65 or better, putting together four great rounds is the next step. The other four are 70 or worse.
Tom Hoge ($9,100): Sitting second in SG: Approach and 30th SG: Putting makes for a lethal combination in a shootout. The TCU alum has had plenty of reps in this part of the world and has posted nine of 10 rounds in the 60s at TPC Craig Ranch.
K.H. Lee ($8,300): Everyone loves a horse for the course! The Korean barbecued TPC Craig Ranch in the first two editions in 51-under. Slipping to T50 last year, he still posted 11-under par but could not join the club of winners who won an event three straight times. Every finish has been T40 or better this season, but he has missed the cut in five of 12 attempts.
Seamus Power ($7,900): The only player to post T19 or better in the first three editions should be in your lineup. Flying under the radar, this Irishman did not make headlines last week in New Orleans, but he’s coming off his best finish of the season, T12 at RBC Heritage.
Chan Kim ($7,600): Partnering with Doug Ghim last week, he ran his streak of made cuts to nine straight on TOUR.
Ryan Palmer ($7,100): The Colleyville, Texas, resident has posted a top-10 payday in the last two editions at TPC Craig Ranch. The veteran, now 47, plays well where he plays well.
The Lineup
Here’s a look at how I would devise a six-team roster this week while staying below the $50,000 salary cap offered for DraftKings contests:
- Stephan Jaeger ($9,200)
- Tom Hoge ($9,100)
- K.H. Lee ($8,300)
- Seamus Power ($7,900)
- Chan Kim ($7,600)
- Ryan Palmer ($7,100)
