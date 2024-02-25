Points and Payouts: Jake Knapp earns $1.46M, 500 FedExCup points at Mexico Open at Vidanta
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Because every PGA TOUR stop yields a champion, we are guaranteed a compelling storyline. They are constants with a 1-to-1 ratio. What’s never a given is who the winner will be, but in 2024, it’s been automatic that, whoever it is, he won’t be at or near the top of the outrights board at BetMGM.
Jake Knapp prevailed at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He closed in even-par 71 to post 19-under 265, good for a two-stroke margin over fellow PGA TOUR rookie Sami Valimaki.
Although Knapp was making just his fifth start as a TOUR member (and seventh as a professional), he was an incredibly respectful +4000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. That slots him as the shortest winner of the first eight tournaments of the season. Hideki Matsuyama held that role for exactly one week as the winner of The Genesis Invitational at +6000.
Knapp’s experience as a bouncer and strong connection with his late grandfather already have been chronicled in-depth, but that’s what happens when you sit on a four-stroke lead entering the final round on TOUR not even a month removed from a T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open. With his breakthrough title on Sunday, he’ll garner even more attention on top of the 500 FedExCup points, $1,458,000 and numerous exemptions it awards.
Valimaki’s coronation remains on ice but should it happen, he’ll likely be shorter than his pre-tournament odds of +8000 at Vidanta Vallarta. The phenomenal Finn is just 25 years of age and twice a winner on the DP World Tour.
Tournament favorite and defending champion Tony Finau (+700) finished in a six-way tie for 13th place and eight strokes back of Knapp.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Jake Knapp (+4000)
|265/ -19
|500.000
|$1,458,000.00
|2
|Sami Valimaki (+8000)
|267/ -17
|300.000
|$882,900.00
|T3
|Stephan Jaeger (+2800)
|270/ -14
|145.000
|$429,300.00
|T3
|Justin Lower (+12500)
|270/ -14
|145.000
|$429,300.00
|T3
|C.T. Pan (+15000)
|270/ -14
|145.000
|$429,300.00
|T6
|Robert MacIntyre (+12500)
|271/ -13
|95.000
|$283,500.00
|T6
|Patrick Rodgers (+3300)
|271/ -13
|95.000
|$283,500.00
|T8
|Doug Ghim (+4000)
|272/ -12
|75.000
|$220,725.00
|T8
|Chan Kim (+6600)
|272/ -12
|75.000
|$220,725.00
|T8
|Andrew Novak (+6600)
|272/ -12
|75.000
|$220,725.00
|T8
|Erik van Rooyen (+3300)
|272/ -12
|75.000
|$220,725.00
|T8
|Carson Young (+6600)
|272/ -12
|75.000
|$220,725.00
|T13
|Tony Finau (+700)
|273/ -11
|54.167
|$145,125.00
|T13
|Maverick McNealy (+6600)
|273/ -11
|54.167
|$145,125.00
|T13
|Henrik Norlander (+15000)
|273/ -11
|54.167
|$145,125.00
|T13
|Alvaro Ortiz (+25000)
|273/ -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$145,125.00
|T13
|Ben Silverman (+15000)
|273/ -11
|54.167
|$145,125.00
|T13
|Brandon Wu (+4000)
|273/ -11
|54.167
|$145,125.00
|T19
|Jorge Campillo (+10000)
|274/ -10
|43.000
|$99,549.00
|T19
|Keith Mitchell (+2800)
|274/ -10
|43.000
|$99,549.00
|T19
|Aaron Rai (+4000)
|274/ -10
|43.000
|$99,549.00
|T19
|Greyson Sigg (+6600)
|274/ -10
|43.000
|$99,549.00
|T19
|Martin Trainer (+22500)
|274/ -10
|43.000
|$99,549.00
|T24
|Aaron Baddeley (+10000)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T24
|Cameron Champ (+6000)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T24
|Parker Coody (+12500)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T24
|Nico Echavarria (+20000)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T24
|Chesson Hadley (+5000)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T24
|Stuart Macdonald (+30000)
|275/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$61,695.00
|T24
|Chandler Phillips (+10000)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T24
|Davis Thompson (+3300)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T24
|Dylan Wu (+9000)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T33
|Emiliano Grillo (+2000)
|276/ -8
|21.100
|$44,145.00
|T33
|James Hahn (+25000)
|276/ -8
|21.100
|$44,145.00
|T33
|Harry Hall (+10000)
|276/ -8
|21.100
|$44,145.00
|T33
|Chad Ramey (+20000)
|276/ -8
|21.100
|$44,145.00
|T33
|Matt Wallace (+8000)
|276/ -8
|21.100
|$44,145.00
|T38
|Joseph Bramlett (+6600)
|277/ -7
|14.500
|$32,805.00
|T38
|Rafael Campos (+15000)
|277/ -7
|14.500
|$32,805.00
|T38
|Kevin Dougherty (+30000)
|277/ -7
|14.500
|$32,805.00
|T38
|Austin Eckroat (+5000)
|277/ -7
|14.500
|$32,805.00
|T38
|Wilson Furr (+20000)
|277/ -7
|14.500
|$32,805.00
|T38
|Ryan McCormick (+25000)
|277/ -7
|14.500
|$32,805.00
|T38
|Hayden Springer (+20000)
|277/ -7
|14.500
|$32,805.00
|T38
|Jimmy Stanger (+12500)
|277/ -7
|14.500
|$32,805.00
|T46
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+3300)
|278/ -6
|10.250
|$25,515.00
|T46
|Santiago De la Fuente - a (+25000)
|278/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T48
|Cristobal Del Solar (+12500)
|279/ -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$22,194.00
|T48
|Lanto Griffin (+15000)
|279/ -5
|8.750
|$22,194.00
|T48
|Ryo Hisatsune (+4500)
|279/ -5
|8.750
|$22,194.00
|T48
|Mark Hubbard (+3300)
|279/ -5
|8.750
|$22,194.00
|T52
|Padraig Harrington (+20000)
|280/ -4
|6.400
|$19,467.00
|T52
|Nicolai Højgaard (+1800)
|280/ -4
|6.400
|$19,467.00
|T52
|Ryan Palmer (+10000)
|280/ -4
|6.400
|$19,467.00
|T52
|Victor Perez (+10000)
|280/ -4
|6.400
|$19,467.00
|T52
|Austin Smotherman (+15000)
|280/ -4
|6.400
|$19,467.00
|T52
|Carl Yuan (+12500)
|280/ -4
|6.400
|$19,467.00
|T58
|Erik Barnes (+15000)
|281/ -3
|5.300
|$18,630.00
|T58
|Troy Merritt (+12500)
|281/ -3
|5.300
|$18,630.00
|T60
|Trace Crowe (+20000)
|283/ -1
|4.600
|$18,063.00
|T60
|Garrick Higgo (+12500)
|283/ -1
|4.600
|$18,063.00
|T60
|Ryan Moore (+20000)
|283/ -1
|4.600
|$18,063.00
|T60
|Robby Shelton (+10000)
|283/ -1
|4.600
|$18,063.00
|T60
|Jhonattan Vegas (+6600)
|283/ -1
|4.600
|$18,063.00
|65
|MJ Daffue (+20000)
|290/ 6
|4.000
|$17,577.00
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.