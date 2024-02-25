PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Points and Payouts: Jake Knapp earns $1.46M, 500 FedExCup points at Mexico Open at Vidanta

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Because every PGA TOUR stop yields a champion, we are guaranteed a compelling storyline. They are constants with a 1-to-1 ratio. What’s never a given is who the winner will be, but in 2024, it’s been automatic that, whoever it is, he won’t be at or near the top of the outrights board at BetMGM.

    Jake Knapp prevailed at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He closed in even-par 71 to post 19-under 265, good for a two-stroke margin over fellow PGA TOUR rookie Sami Valimaki.

    Although Knapp was making just his fifth start as a TOUR member (and seventh as a professional), he was an incredibly respectful +4000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. That slots him as the shortest winner of the first eight tournaments of the season. Hideki Matsuyama held that role for exactly one week as the winner of The Genesis Invitational at +6000.

    Knapp’s experience as a bouncer and strong connection with his late grandfather already have been chronicled in-depth, but that’s what happens when you sit on a four-stroke lead entering the final round on TOUR not even a month removed from a T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open. With his breakthrough title on Sunday, he’ll garner even more attention on top of the 500 FedExCup points, $1,458,000 and numerous exemptions it awards.

    Valimaki’s coronation remains on ice but should it happen, he’ll likely be shorter than his pre-tournament odds of +8000 at Vidanta Vallarta. The phenomenal Finn is just 25 years of age and twice a winner on the DP World Tour.

    Tournament favorite and defending champion Tony Finau (+700) finished in a six-way tie for 13th place and eight strokes back of Knapp.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Jake Knapp (+4000)265/ -19500.000$1,458,000.00
    2Sami Valimaki (+8000)267/ -17300.000$882,900.00
    T3Stephan Jaeger (+2800)270/ -14145.000$429,300.00
    T3Justin Lower (+12500)270/ -14145.000$429,300.00
    T3C.T. Pan (+15000)270/ -14145.000$429,300.00
    T6Robert MacIntyre (+12500)271/ -1395.000$283,500.00
    T6Patrick Rodgers (+3300)271/ -1395.000$283,500.00
    T8Doug Ghim (+4000)272/ -1275.000$220,725.00
    T8Chan Kim (+6600)272/ -1275.000$220,725.00
    T8Andrew Novak (+6600)272/ -1275.000$220,725.00
    T8Erik van Rooyen (+3300)272/ -1275.000$220,725.00
    T8Carson Young (+6600)272/ -1275.000$220,725.00
    T13Tony Finau (+700)273/ -1154.167$145,125.00
    T13Maverick McNealy (+6600)273/ -1154.167$145,125.00
    T13Henrik Norlander (+15000)273/ -1154.167$145,125.00
    T13Alvaro Ortiz (+25000)273/ -11n/a (non-member)$145,125.00
    T13Ben Silverman (+15000)273/ -1154.167$145,125.00
    T13Brandon Wu (+4000)273/ -1154.167$145,125.00
    T19Jorge Campillo (+10000)274/ -1043.000$99,549.00
    T19Keith Mitchell (+2800)274/ -1043.000$99,549.00
    T19Aaron Rai (+4000)274/ -1043.000$99,549.00
    T19Greyson Sigg (+6600)274/ -1043.000$99,549.00
    T19Martin Trainer (+22500)274/ -1043.000$99,549.00
    T24Aaron Baddeley (+10000)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T24Cameron Champ (+6000)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T24Parker Coody (+12500)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T24Nico Echavarria (+20000)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T24Chesson Hadley (+5000)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T24Stuart Macdonald (+30000)275/ -9n/a (non-member)$61,695.00
    T24Chandler Phillips (+10000)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T24Davis Thompson (+3300)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T24Dylan Wu (+9000)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T33Emiliano Grillo (+2000)276/ -821.100$44,145.00
    T33James Hahn (+25000)276/ -821.100$44,145.00
    T33Harry Hall (+10000)276/ -821.100$44,145.00
    T33Chad Ramey (+20000)276/ -821.100$44,145.00
    T33Matt Wallace (+8000)276/ -821.100$44,145.00
    T38Joseph Bramlett (+6600)277/ -714.500$32,805.00
    T38Rafael Campos (+15000)277/ -714.500$32,805.00
    T38Kevin Dougherty (+30000)277/ -714.500$32,805.00
    T38Austin Eckroat (+5000)277/ -714.500$32,805.00
    T38Wilson Furr (+20000)277/ -714.500$32,805.00
    T38Ryan McCormick (+25000)277/ -714.500$32,805.00
    T38Hayden Springer (+20000)277/ -714.500$32,805.00
    T38Jimmy Stanger (+12500)277/ -714.500$32,805.00
    T46Thorbjørn Olesen (+3300)278/ -610.250$25,515.00
    T46Santiago De la Fuente - a (+25000)278/ -6n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T48Cristobal Del Solar (+12500)279/ -5n/a (non-member)$22,194.00
    T48Lanto Griffin (+15000)279/ -58.750$22,194.00
    T48Ryo Hisatsune (+4500)279/ -58.750$22,194.00
    T48Mark Hubbard (+3300)279/ -58.750$22,194.00
    T52Padraig Harrington (+20000)280/ -46.400$19,467.00
    T52Nicolai Højgaard (+1800)280/ -46.400$19,467.00
    T52Ryan Palmer (+10000)280/ -46.400$19,467.00
    T52Victor Perez (+10000)280/ -46.400$19,467.00
    T52Austin Smotherman (+15000)280/ -46.400$19,467.00
    T52Carl Yuan (+12500)280/ -46.400$19,467.00
    T58Erik Barnes (+15000)281/ -35.300$18,630.00
    T58Troy Merritt (+12500)281/ -35.300$18,630.00
    T60Trace Crowe (+20000)283/ -14.600$18,063.00
    T60Garrick Higgo (+12500)283/ -14.600$18,063.00
    T60Ryan Moore (+20000)283/ -14.600$18,063.00
    T60Robby Shelton (+10000)283/ -14.600$18,063.00
    T60Jhonattan Vegas (+6600)283/ -14.600$18,063.00
    65MJ Daffue (+20000)290/ 64.000$17,577.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
