Jake Knapp honors late grandfather's memory, takes four-stroke lead into final round of Mexico Open

Knapp said after Friday’s round he felt like the ball was starting on the correct line on the putting green, so he wanted to just “see a few go in” before the third round. Whatever that little mental trick was, it seemed to work. Knapp was first in Strokes Gained: Putting on Saturday, a leap from 81st in the same stat the day prior. He needed just 25 putts in the third round and got off to a blistering start, shooting a 7-under 28 – the lowest nine-hole score in tournament history.