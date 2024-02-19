Golfbet recap: Hideki Matsuyama rallies past Patrick Cantlay to take The Genesis Invitational

During his sizzling final round, Matsuyama ranked No. 1 in this field for Strokes Gained: Around the Green and in Scrambling. He ranked second for SG: Approach and in Greens in Regulation, and he was sixth in the field for SG: Putting. He had 23 putts in all on Sunday, which was tied for the lowest of the day. This is the first victory on TOUR for Matsuyama since winning the Sony Open in 2022.