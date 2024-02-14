Prop Farm: Bettors finding creative ways to back Tiger Woods at Riviera

Well, that’s no fun, right? It is very true, however. Most bettors want to see heroics and fireworks, especially from the star players. Just like in the Super Bowl, recreational betters in the prop markets like to play on "yes” and “over” and the sportsbooks are usually rooting for the “no” and “under.” Sportsbooks won last weekend when Travis Kelce did not score a touchdown. They will win again this week if Tiger doesn’t come up big at Riviera.