Golfbet Insider: Tiger Woods returns to action at The Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods (+130 = Top 30) … Although there is a 36-hole cut in the tournament proper, BetMGM didn’t open a marker for a make/miss-the-cut, but it’s more fun to devote a fraction of a unit on him when there’s plus-money value attached for a middle-of-the-road finish after the cut, anyway. It’s the shortest bet for him on any board at BetMGM. He technically returned to competition at the Hero World Challenge over two months ago, but The Genesis is his first start contributing to the FedExCup since the Masters 10 months ago. As for his last top-30 finish on the PGA TOUR, you’d need to turn the clock back to late January 2020 when he placed T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open.