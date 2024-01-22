Golfbet recap: Amateur Nick Dunlap extends longshot streak at The American Express

Nearly as stunning as Dunlap’s victory is the run the sportsbooks have been on through the first three weeks of the 2024 PGA TOUR season. With wins by Chris Kirk, Grayson Murray, and now Dunlap, that is three straight triple-digit odds winners. Pre-tournament, Kirk was +15000 to win The Sentry, Murray was +35000 before his playoff win at the Sony Open, and Dunlap topped them both by teeing off as a +40000 longshot this week.