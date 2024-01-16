Sleeper Picks: The American Express

Patton Kizzire (+900) … The second straight tournament in which he’s in the field via a sponsor exemption, and it’s not at all a surprise. His easygoing nature and character should yield many more; that is, if he needs them. He paid off the spot at the Sony Open with a T13, his third top-15 after taking the title at Waialae Country Club in 2018. This marks his ninth consecutive appearance at The American Express where his best two finishes occurred in the last two editions – T22 in 2022 and T11 in 2023. But most of all, because he could be limited to playing time on conditional status, the 37-year-old already was in the headspace at the end of 2023 to be ready and thankful for every chance he’s going to get. He knows what it means and he doesn’t take it for granted. Go ahead and lean a bit into a top five (+2000) if you’re feeling frisky.