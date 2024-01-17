Prop Farm: Sharp money on Patrick Cantlay over Scottie Scheffler at The American Express

Cam Davis got off to a tremendous start and was your first-round leader at Waialae after firing an impressive 8-under 62 in heavy winds – but the winning score prop of Over/Under 17.5 under par, stayed under with Keegan Bradley, Byeong Hun An, and eventual winner, Grayson Murray, all finishing at 17-under in regulation. Oddly enough, as the winds died down, so did much of the scoring. Davis led the way at 8-under after day one but at the halfway point, 9-under was good enough for a share of the lead. Winds were at their calmest on Sunday with Keegan Bradley alone in the lead at 14-under. It looked like surely the winning score prop would go "Over" but it was not to be.