What a win would mean for amateur Nick Dunlap’s PGA TOUR status
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
U.S. Amateur champion Nick Dunlap is authoring an impressive, and potentially historic, performance at The American Express. He could become the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR in three decades, and the second-youngest winner in the past 90 years.
Here are the implications if Dunlap goes on to win Sunday:
Implications for this week
Dunlap will not earn prize money or FedExCup points, regardless of if he turns pro immediately following the event.
- Prize money will move down to the next player. i.e. if Dunlap wins and Sam Burns comes in solo second, Burns would get the winner's prize money. The third-place finisher would earn the earn the amount of money designated for second place, etc.
- FedExCup points, however, do not carry over
- If Dunlap wins, no one would be awarded the winner's 500 points and Dunlap would not earn them retroactively upon turning pro
- In the same scenario where Burns hypothetically finishes runner-up alone to Dunlap, Burns would get 300 points. Dunlap’s 500 points would not be allocated to the field.
Dunlap membership implications
- Dunlap is eligible to take up PGA TOUR membership at anytime during the 2024 season. He would get the typical exemption of a PGA TOUR winner.
- Membership on the PGA TOUR through the 2026 season
- Exemptions into all 2024 Signature Events (provided he turns pro before those events), the Masters and PGA Championship
- Dunlap currently has exemptions into the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open as the winner of 2023 U.S. Amateur. He must remain amateur to use those exemptions, however. But if he were to win The American Express and turn pro, he would still be exempt into the Masters and PGA Championship as a PGA TOUR winner.
- If Dunlap does not accept membership during the 2024 season, he has 30 days following the completion of the 2024 season to turn pro and take up membership for the 2025 PGA TOUR season
- If Dunlap does turn pro and take up membership for the 2025 season, he will be exempt for next year’s The Sentry
- If Dunlap does not accept membership during the 30-day period after the conclusion of the 2024 season, he would then have to wait until the conclusion of the 2025 season to take up membership, in which case he has 30 days to take up membership for the 2026 PGA TOUR season
- Regardless of when Dunlap takes up membership (after this week, next month or next year), it will only run through the 2026 PGA TOUR season
- If Dunlap does not turn pro (and take up PGA TOUR membership), he can still participate in Full-Field Events out of the tournament winners category. He will be subject nonmember regulations (i.e. he can only compete in a maximum of 12 tournaments), however.
- Even though PGA TOUR winners are exempt into all Signature Events for the remainder of the season, the Signature Events are limited to PGA TOUR members so Dunlap would not be able to participate before turning pro and taking up PGA TOUR membership.