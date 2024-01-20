What a win would mean for amateur Nick Dunlap’s PGA TOUR status

Dunlap is eligible to take up PGA TOUR membership at anytime during the 2024 season. He would get the typical exemption of a PGA TOUR winner. Membership on the PGA TOUR through the 2026 season

Exemptions into all 2024 Signature Events (provided he turns pro before those events), the Masters and PGA Championship

Dunlap currently has exemptions into the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open as the winner of 2023 U.S. Amateur. He must remain amateur to use those exemptions, however. But if he were to win The American Express and turn pro, he would still be exempt into the Masters and PGA Championship as a PGA TOUR winner.

If Dunlap does not accept membership during the 2024 season, he has 30 days following the completion of the 2024 season to turn pro and take up membership for the 2025 PGA TOUR season

If Dunlap does turn pro and take up membership for the 2025 season, he will be exempt for next year’s The Sentry

If Dunlap does not accept membership during the 30-day period after the conclusion of the 2024 season, he would then have to wait until the conclusion of the 2025 season to take up membership, in which case he has 30 days to take up membership for the 2026 PGA TOUR season

Regardless of when Dunlap takes up membership (after this week, next month or next year), it will only run through the 2026 PGA TOUR season

If Dunlap does not turn pro (and take up PGA TOUR membership), he can still participate in Full-Field Events out of the tournament winners category. He will be subject nonmember regulations (i.e. he can only compete in a maximum of 12 tournaments), however.