Expert Picks: The American Express

Winner: Tom Kim (+2500) – His game is flying under the radar right now. This was his best finish in the continental U.S. in 2023 (T6)…until he won the Shriners Children's Open in October. He ended 2023 with top 10s in four of his last six starts.

Top 10: Nick Taylor (+600) – Yes, this is the second straight week I have Taylor on my card. He was my longshot at Sony Open (T7). I think he continues his good play, and I love this being +600.

Longshot: Davis Thompson (+8000) – Played his last three rounds at Sony Open 9-under and gained almost five strokes on the field in putting for the entire week, even after a first-round 73. This event is all about making putts. It also helps he finished second here last year.