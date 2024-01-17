Golfbet Insider: Jason Day, Tom Whitney, course rotation all worth watching in La Quinta

Daniel Berger (+110 = Top 40) … You gotta hand it to the 30-year-old winner of four PGA TOUR events. It’s so rare for a talent of his ilk to remain as quiet as he was, not to mention everyone else who was in the know about his condition and status, until very recently of this week’s return. What’s been described to him as a slight bulge in a lower disc and deep bone sensitivity has prevented him from competing in earnest since the 2022 U.S. Open 19 months ago. He’s fully exempt via the winners category through 2024, so he’ll be able to build a reliable schedule and without a medical extension hovering overhead. Although the kickback for this finish won’t yield a retirement for you, consider limping in if for no other reason than to care more than a casual fan as he restarts his career.