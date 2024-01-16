Tom Whitney remembers late brother in PGA TOUR debut

Bob and Tom started playing golf at ages 9 and 6, respectively, in South Lake Tahoe, California. It was their second sport after tennis. After they moved to La Quinta as middle schoolers – Bob in eighth grade, Tom in sixth – golf and tennis were played in the same season, so they had to pick one. Bob chose golf, for its variety and solitude. Tom followed. The brothers progressed as star golfers at La Quinta High, with Bob going on to attend the United States Air Force Academy. Tom would often visit and play golf with the team, and it seemed inevitable that he would follow Bob’s footsteps as a Falcon. Two years later, he did.