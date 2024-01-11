Daniel Berger to make first TOUR start since 2022 at The American Express

It’s been a long road to recovery for Berger, who first felt the pain in his lower back at the 2021 Hero World Challenge, two months after securing the 19th point for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team at Whistling Straits. Berger finished T7 in the Bahamas, but something didn’t feel right with his back. He continued to play through it, notching several strong results in the process. He finished T5 at The Sentry, fourth at The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, T13 at THE PLAYERS Championship and T5 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. All the while, he was in pain.