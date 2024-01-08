Golfbet recap: Chris Kirk rides short game to longshot victory in season opener at The Sentry

Kirk, who was one of the best players on TOUR last season with a wedge in his hand, got it done again this week with the short game. He was No. 1 in this field for the week in Scrambling, Total Putts, and Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, and was 11th in SG: Putting. Having grown up in Georgia and playing for the University of Georgia, Kirk was very comfortable with this week's Bermudagrass putting surfaces. And has a liking for golf in Hawaii too as he has finished in the top five at the Sony Open in Hawaii four times in his career, including two runner-up finishes. Kirk is scheduled to play in next week's Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu and will likely be tied to a short price to win it.