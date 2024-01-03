Prop Farm: Sharps, public divided on head-to-head markets at Kapalua

The Sentry at Kapalua has for many years shown crossover success with Augusta National. Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Zach Johnson – so many players that have had success in Augusta, Georgia, so too have found it here in Maui. I attribute it to some of the similarities in the two layouts. Like Augusta National, the Plantation Course is a massive property with very wide fairways and the biggest greens on TOUR. Both courses also feature a great deal of elevation change and hilly terrain. Driving distance trumps driving accuracy. Both are second-shot golf courses. Scrambling and short game are key at both properties as is three-putt avoidance, long-iron approach play and taking advantage of the par 5s. Keep this in mind as you dive into this week's handicap, as well as two other courses where I find there to be a connection: The Old Course at St. Andrews and Riviera Country Club, home to The Genesis Invitational.