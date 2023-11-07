Betting Stat Pack: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The fairways at Port Royal are some of the tightest and most undulating on TOUR. The last two winners have not ranked in the top 40 in Driving Accuracy. The difficulty of finding the short grass off the tee, combined with the 2 inches of Bermuda rough and uneven lies, should highlight those who can control irons and attack flags. For the second week running, the green complexes are some of the largest on TOUR. Plenty will find them in regulation, but I’m looking for the players who can wedge it close and take advantage of the scoring chances.