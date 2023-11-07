PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21H AGO

Betting Stat Pack: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Betting Stat Pack: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    The third of three consecutive international events in the FedExCup Fall concludes with a trip to Bermuda and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Port Royal Golf Course, one of the shortest tracks on the PGA TOUR, will provide the penultimate chance for those securing playing privileges for 2024 and those with dreams of playing Signature Events by finishing in The Next 10.

    Port Royal Golf Course, designed by Robert Trent Jones in the early 1970s and redesigned by Roger Rulewich before the Grand Slam of Golf in 2008, tips out at just 6,828 yards for the fifth consecutive year. The par-71 track has produced winning scores ranging from the tournament record of 24 under to 15 under (twice) in four previous events.

    The field of 132 players will compete for a piece of the $6.5 million purse, plus 500 points and $1.17 million to the winner.

    Key statistics

    Players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.

    Strokes Gained: Approach

    RankPlayer
    13Mark Hubbard
    14Kevin Roy
    15Lucas Glover
    19Russell Knox
    21Ryan Moore
    26Sam Ryder
    30Akshay Bhatia
    31Alex Smalley
    33Charley Hoffman

    The fairways at Port Royal are some of the tightest and most undulating on TOUR. The last two winners have not ranked in the top 40 in Driving Accuracy. The difficulty of finding the short grass off the tee, combined with the 2 inches of Bermuda rough and uneven lies, should highlight those who can control irons and attack flags. For the second week running, the green complexes are some of the largest on TOUR. Plenty will find them in regulation, but I’m looking for the players who can wedge it close and take advantage of the scoring chances.

    Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage

    RankPlayer
    13Sam Ryder
    T14Martin Trainer
    17Harry Hall
    22Lucas Herbert
    T26Tano Goya
    T26Scott Piercy
    T29Richy Werenski
    31Thomas Detry
    33Carl Yuan
    34Patton Kizzire

    Measuring 8,000 square feet on average, TifEagle Bermuda greens are accessible regardless of the vigor of the Atlantic breezes. The wind, or chances of it gusting, limits the speed of the greens at a very attackable 10 feet on the Stimpmeter. When the wind lays down, birdies and eagles are prevalent and will need to be added to the card.

    Bogey Avoidance

    RankPlayer
    7Doug Ghim
    12Ryan Moore
    15Brendon Todd
    26Cameron Percy
    T28Lucas Glover
    32Henrik Norlander
    37Andrew Novak
    T38Alex Smalley
    43Russell Knox

    The calm winds on Thursday will give way to breezes from the opposite direction on Friday. More energy off the Atlantic in the form of wind is expected Saturday before shifting out of the north for the final round. With four different sets of playing conditions, I’m going to lean on players who can grind out pars and take scoring chances when presented with the opportunity.

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.