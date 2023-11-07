Betting Stat Pack: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The third of three consecutive international events in the FedExCup Fall concludes with a trip to Bermuda and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Port Royal Golf Course, one of the shortest tracks on the PGA TOUR, will provide the penultimate chance for those securing playing privileges for 2024 and those with dreams of playing Signature Events by finishing in The Next 10.
Port Royal Golf Course, designed by Robert Trent Jones in the early 1970s and redesigned by Roger Rulewich before the Grand Slam of Golf in 2008, tips out at just 6,828 yards for the fifth consecutive year. The par-71 track has produced winning scores ranging from the tournament record of 24 under to 15 under (twice) in four previous events.
The field of 132 players will compete for a piece of the $6.5 million purse, plus 500 points and $1.17 million to the winner.
Key statistics
Players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|13
|Mark Hubbard
|14
|Kevin Roy
|15
|Lucas Glover
|19
|Russell Knox
|21
|Ryan Moore
|26
|Sam Ryder
|30
|Akshay Bhatia
|31
|Alex Smalley
|33
|Charley Hoffman
The fairways at Port Royal are some of the tightest and most undulating on TOUR. The last two winners have not ranked in the top 40 in Driving Accuracy. The difficulty of finding the short grass off the tee, combined with the 2 inches of Bermuda rough and uneven lies, should highlight those who can control irons and attack flags. For the second week running, the green complexes are some of the largest on TOUR. Plenty will find them in regulation, but I’m looking for the players who can wedge it close and take advantage of the scoring chances.
|Rank
|Player
|13
|Sam Ryder
|T14
|Martin Trainer
|17
|Harry Hall
|22
|Lucas Herbert
|T26
|Tano Goya
|T26
|Scott Piercy
|T29
|Richy Werenski
|31
|Thomas Detry
|33
|Carl Yuan
|34
|Patton Kizzire
Measuring 8,000 square feet on average, TifEagle Bermuda greens are accessible regardless of the vigor of the Atlantic breezes. The wind, or chances of it gusting, limits the speed of the greens at a very attackable 10 feet on the Stimpmeter. When the wind lays down, birdies and eagles are prevalent and will need to be added to the card.
|Rank
|Player
|7
|Doug Ghim
|12
|Ryan Moore
|15
|Brendon Todd
|26
|Cameron Percy
|T28
|Lucas Glover
|32
|Henrik Norlander
|37
|Andrew Novak
|T38
|Alex Smalley
|43
|Russell Knox
The calm winds on Thursday will give way to breezes from the opposite direction on Friday. More energy off the Atlantic in the form of wind is expected Saturday before shifting out of the north for the final round. With four different sets of playing conditions, I’m going to lean on players who can grind out pars and take scoring chances when presented with the opportunity.
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.